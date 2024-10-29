It debuted in 1993, and after eleven seasons and countless Emmys, the original Frasier left NBC in 2004. The show made a return last year on Paramount+, bringing back the titular character, Frasier, back to Boston. The revival features a mainly new cast of characters, but did also feature the return of some original stars, like Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle. There are some who argue that the revival might have been better served bringing back more of its original cast. Frasier original star, Wendie Malick, has recentky addressed the possibility of a potential return to the Paramount+ revival.

While speaking with TV Insider, Malick, who plays Dr. Julie Baram, on Apple TV's Shrinking, discussed the possibility of a Frasier return, saying that without co-star John Mahoney, who passed away in 2018, it wouldn't "feel right" to return for the Paramount+ revival. Malick's comments read:

"It’s sort of like when people ask me about Just Shoot Me. Without George Segal, I just don’t think it would feel right. I had such a connection to John Mahoney playing his love interest and finally marrying him that I’m not sure that I want to revisit that. That was something that was such a lovely ride, and that season was so much fun and I was honored to be part of it. And sometimes I think you feel like you took your character as far as you could, and then maybe you just leave it and savor those memories. Never say never, but that’s my gut feeling."

In the original Frasier show, which ran from 1993 to 2004, Malick had a recurring guest-star role as Ronee Lawrence. The character used to be Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Niles’ (David Hyde Pierce) babysitter. Ronee would go on to strike up a romance later in life with Frasier and Niles’ dad, Martin Crane, a character portrayed by the late Mahoney. The two would ultimately end up getting married in the Frasier series finale, which aired in 2004.

Is 'Frasier' A Story Worth Telling?

The latest Frasier revival comes from Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristall (Life in Pieces). Now into its second season, legendary director James Burrows returned to direct two of its episodes. The series is executive produced by Harris and Cristall alongside Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. While there might be suggestions that perhaps the character needs to retire. Grammer, who brings the title character to life, isn't of a similar persuasion, teasing a quality outing ahead of the sophomore season. "I'm not really able to talk too much about that until it comes out, but it's a wonderful show. And you see some people who you used to know that you're sort of like, ' Oh my God, there they are! ' And that happens in this one show, particularly. It's quite lovely," Grammer said.

