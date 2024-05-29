Frasier (played by Kelsey Grammer) is a psychiatrist who often needs his own therapist. While Frasier's brother Niles (played by David Hyde Pierce), also a psychiatrist, can often fill this role, it's the incredible ensemble around Grammer that makes Frasier shine. For eleven seasons, Frasier's life is filled with colorful characters who add to the daily intricacies that spark each episode. From colleagues to romantic interests, family to friends, each character adds their own flavor to this critically acclaimed comedy.

In Frasier, there are no small parts, with many recurring characters, like Lorna Lynley (played by Jean Smart), winning awards for their story arcs. It's no wonder that this well-written and well-performed series has become one of the most successful spin-offs in television history, lending itself to a reboot in 2023. While the new chapter of Frasier has only just begun, these are the character performances that viewers still hold dear from Frasier's original run.

Frasier Release Date September 16, 1993 Creator David Angell, Peter Casey, Glen Charles, David Lee Cast Kelsey Grammer , David Hyde Pierce , Jane Leeves , Peri Gilpin , John Mahoney Main Genre Comedy Seasons 11 Network NBC

10 Dr. Mary Thomas

Played by Kim Coles

Image via NBC

Often overlooked as a standout character in Frasier is Dr. Mary (played by Kim Coles), a fresh out of training producer that Frasier hires while Roz is on vacation. Mary quickly feels at ease on air and garnishes quite a bit of attention for her emotionally charged advice, with many nuggets of wisdom coming from her Grandpa Willie. This sudden success infuriates Frasier. After all, she's not even a real doctor! From here, the high jinks of Frasier's own jealousy and ego gets the best of him whenever Mary is around.

Coles stepped onto set and immediately owned this role. The confidence, the Rose Nylund-style anecdotes, it all just worked. Honestly, with how the character was written into sudden fame, it's actually surprising that Coles didn't get her own Dr. Mary spin-off. She was, however, nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. It's a shame viewers only got a couple of episodes with Dr. Mary, this is one character that could've easily popped in with a life update once a season. Perhaps an idea that could resurface during the current reboot.

9 Gil Chesterton

Played by Edward Hibbert

Image via NBC

Gil Chesterton (played by Edward Hibbert) is KACL's food critic and if it's possible, and it was, Gil was even more pompous and snobby than Frasier or his brother Niles. Known for his cheesy and hypercritical one-liners about cuisine, and regular references to his wife Deb, Gil was the cherry on top of the KACL sundae. Only appearing in 28 episodes, Hibbert made each one count, often garnishing the most laughs.

While most moments with Gil stand out, there's one episode in particular that ranks the highest: Season 4, Episode 18, "Ham Radio." This is the episode where Frasier tries to recreate a live murder-mystery on air. Gil is cast as Nigel Fairservice, and has a divine 30-second speech about his boyhood in Surrey that gets continuously cut down as they get closer to show time, eventually being cut altogether. Gil, determined to get the speech in, finds ways to sneak it in. Honestly, this episode in general is one of the most rewatchable episodes of Frasier and Hibbert is a large part of that.

8 Frederick Crane

Played by Trevor Einhorn and Luke Tarsitano (Season 3 only)

Image via NBC

Many actors have played Frasier and Lilith's son, Frederick 'Freddy' Crane, over the years. Currently, it's Jack Cutmore-Scott who plays Freddy in the Frasier sequel series. However, there is no performance as instrumental to defining Freddy as Trevor Einhorn's portrayal starting in Season 4 of Frasier.

The writers sure had fun in their limited time with Freddy. From being an elite private school student to teenage exploration as a goth, audiences, in a short period of time, got the full sense of watching Freddy grow up. Einhorn was a natural fit alongside the seasoned cast, in what can often be a very challenging situation for a child actor to prevail in. His innate timing and dry delivery paired with the gift of childhood innocence stole focus in many scenes, like while helping Niles prepare a rustic Thanksgiving dinner during Season 4, Episode 7, "A Lilith Thanksgiving." It's no wonder that Einhorn has continued acting to this day, most recently playing Josh Hoberman in The Magicians.

7 Noel Shempsky

Played by Patrick Kerr

Image via NBC

Frasier's resident Trekkie, Noel Shempsky (played by Patrick Kerr), is more than just your average nerd. While many episodes include references to his beloved Star Trek, Noel is also very resourceful. In "Ham Radio," he creates all the sound effects for Frasier's radio-play. In "Star Mitzvah" we learn Noel is fluent in both Hebrew and Klingon, as he translates Frasier's bar mitzvah speech to his son, Freddy. He's also in love with Frasier's radio show producer, Roz (played by Peri Gilpin).

Noel is often the butt of many jokes, he's the misunderstood nerd whose passions are mistaken as strange quirks. In reality, he's the absolutely necessary person in the office that keeps the company flowing. When KACL changes formats to an all-Latin music station in Season 5, Noel is the only one who keeps his job as he also speaks spanish. The way Noel was a necessary cog in KACL's machine, Kerr's significant role in the support cast was just as necessary to the success of Frasier.

6 Bebe Glazer

Played by Harriet Sansom Harris

Close

One formula that works time and time again on Frasier is pairing Frasier with a character who provides a stark contrast to his meticulous sophistication. Bebe Glazer (played by Harriet Sansom Harris) is no exception. Bebe is Frasier's on again, off again agent. Her methods are amateur and radical, but her commitment to her clients is relentless. Appearing in only 11 episodes, Harris cemented Bebe as a Frasier staple.

It's hard to find a list of the best episodes of Frasier that doesn't include at least one Bebe-centric episode. Whether it's wildly outlandish episodes like "Agents in America, Part III" and "Where There's Smoke, There's Fired" filled largely with grandiose moments of physical comedy, or ones that more simply contain notable guest stars like Kristin Chenoweth and Dr. Phil, Bebe Glazer knows how to pull focus. Harris is a delight in this role, and knowing her drive to make Frasier a star, it wouldn't surprise audiences if she popped up in the upcoming season of the Frasier reboot. After all, her performance was so cherished that Bebe Glazer appeared in nearly every season of Frasier.

5 Simon Moon

Played by Anthony LaPaglia

Image via NBC

From one of his best known roles in Empire Records to playing Daphne's brother in Frasier, Anthony LaPaglia proved to the world, in just these two performances, what a talented actor he is. LaPaglia plays Simon Moon, Daphne's consistently drunk and carefree brother. He's a freeloader, his manners leave something to be desired, and both Frasier and Niles cannot stand him. On the flip side, Simon gets on quite well with Martin 'Marty' Crane (played by John Mahoney).

Simon blows into Seattle like a tornado, disrupting everything in his path. Each episode's appearance allotted him more uncouth and unreasonable actions than the last. For all his negative qualities, Simon still managed to evoke empathy from audiences with his love for his family and almost underdog-like demeanor though. LaPaglia establishes Simon as the type of guy who'd fight anyone, anywhere, who ever even dreamt of hurting his sister Daphne. Proving that, much like an onion, there's more to Simon Moon than meets the eye. Precisely why LaPaglia earned critical acclaim, multiple nominations and even an Emmy Award for his performance as Simon.

4 Lana Gardner aka Lorna Lynley

Played by Jean Smart

Image via NBC

Played by the always spectacular Jean Smart, Lana Gardner is a complicated character. To begin with, when we first meet her, she goes by the name Lorna Lynley. The character was loosely based on a real person with the same name, and conflict about name use arose after the episode aired. After receiving a formal complaint, Smart's character name was changed to Lana Gardner.

Lana and Frasier went to Bryce Academy together. Unlike Frasier, Lana is loud, abrasive, and unsophisticated. While Frasier was singing in the chess club's barbershop quarter, The Checkmates, Lana sat among the popular kids, eventually becoming prom queen. When we meet her on Frasier, Lana is separated from her husband and doing her best as a single mom to raise her two kids (Kirby, played by Brian Klugman, deserves an honorable mention spot on this list). Both dealing with self-esteem issues of their own, Frasier & Lana take comfort in each other's arms in what turns out to be a very volatile relationship of convenience. Appearing in seven episodes, Smart won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series twice for her performance on Frasier in what has become a simply unforgettable role.

3 Gertrude Moon

Played by Millicent Martin

Image via NBC

In the later seasons of Frasier, as Niles and Daphne finally sort out their own will-they-won't-they scenario, we get introduced to many members of the Moon family. Gertrude Moon (played by Millicent Martin) is the matriarch, who appears as a tough, independent woman, but as time goes on, audiences find out how truly lonely she is. Going through a separation from her husband, Gertrude moves in with Daphne and Niles. It was a change of scenery, a change of lifestyle, and, more simply, a change of address for Gertrude.

Gertrude sees life through a half-empty glass, always complaining and projecting onto Daphne, knowing exactly what buttons to push to get her way. Whether scheming up a plan of revenge or romance, Gertrude is always up to no good. Like when she feuds with a kid next door in Season 10, Episode 5, "Tales from the Crypt," causing all sorts of mischief and mayhem in Niles' building, and for Niles & Daphne themselves. Martin also gets some of the best one-liners, like "If this is what you two call a fight, you're not fit to be married." Proving Gertrude Moon as one of the best examples of how minor characters become memorable.

2 Ronee Lawrence

Played by Wendie Malick

Image via NBC

At the heart of Frasier there's a story involving the Crane men finding love again after loss. Viewers watch Marty take strides to find a romantic companion again after his wife Hester passes away. Prone to stubbornness, each relationship provides Marty with another moment of growth, like the first time Marty finds himself saying 'I love you' to a woman after being married for 35 years in Season 4, Episode 20, "Three Dates And A Breakup (Part 2)." After enough time, he's ready to commit when the perfect woman enters the picture: Ronee Lawrence.

Wendie Malick is the kind of working actor every aspiring actor dreams of being. Her filmography is packed with numerous leading ladies and memorable recurring character roles. Yet for some reason, Malick consistently flies under the radar when it comes to awards and recognition. Her blend of comedic timing, physicality, and grace cannot be topped. Malick appears as Ronee Lawrence in only ten episodes. She's a lounge singer, with one album out, who used to babysit Frasier and Niles. Reconnecting with the Crane family proves fruitful as Marty and Ronee fall in love, and eventually get married in the series' two-part finale. Malick's screen presence is commanding and endearing, making Ronee a mainstay in the Crane household and Frasier fans' hearts.

1 Dr. Lilith Sternin

Played by Bebe Neuwirth

Close

After being jilted at the altar by Diane Chambers, Frasier meets, and eventually marries, fellow psychiatrist Dr. Lilith Sternin (played by Bebe Neuwirth). This all happened in the original series, Cheers, which Frasier is a spin-off of. When Frasier begins, Lilith and Frasier are divorced but still have the matter of their son, Frederick. While Freddy may be living with his mother in Boston, it was only natural that the shared connection would lend itself to Lilith and Frasier reuniting often for family matters. And they did, time and time again. Whether dealing with school admissions or Frederick's bar mitzvah, Lilith brought something special to the series: an icy cold chill.

Lilith Sternin is written as that cliché intellectual ice queen. However, it's Neuwirth's performance that leaves audiences craving more screen time with Lilith. Each line is delivered with such power, poise and prestige that the emotionless vixen known as Lilith becomes the center of comedic joy for audiences. The perfect straight man to any other member of the ensemble, while also able to hold her own. While known for her ice-cold persona, viewers also laid witness to Lilith's compassionate and vulnerable side throughout the course of Frasier. The fact that Lilith was given such a range, and not simply used as a stooge, is a testament to the character's popularity and why audiences rejoiced at Neuwirth's return in the Frasier reboot. For true fans, there can never be too much Lilith.

