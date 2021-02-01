"Hey baby, I hear the blues a-callin', tossed salad and scrambled eggs..."

If you know that line, then surely you were a Frasier fan back in the day, in which case this article is for you! Nearly three years after it was first floated as a possibility, a revival of the beloved NBC series appears to be coming to fruition at Paramount Plus, the forthcoming streaming service from Viacom CBS.

Though Frasier aired on NBC for 11 seasons, the show is a Paramount property, which is why all 264 episodes are currently available to stream on CBS All Access. Frasier is considered one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, having won 37 Emmy Awards over the course of its run.

The series stars Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he originated years before on Cheers. David Hyde Pierce co-starred as his younger brother, Dr. Niles Crane, a fellow psychiatrist, while the late John Mahoney played their father, Martin Crane. English actress Jane Leeves co-starred as Daphne, Frasier's live-in housekeeper who eventually became Niles' love interest, while Peri Gilpin played Roz, who produced Frasier's radio show.

Image via NBC

Though a Frasier revival has been in the works for several years, there are still several hurdles to clear. First, the cast has to sign off on the idea, as Grammer had previously indicated that "If it’s not a great show, and if we don’t hear a pitch that hits it out of the park, it probably won’t happen.” Next is the issue of compensation, as Grammer and his co-stars were paid top-dollar when the show was on NBC, and Paramount+ is unlikely to get a discount. Finally, there's the issue of scheduling, as Grammer is set to star opposite Alec Baldwin in an untitled multi-cam comedy for ABC.

With those issues in mind, TV Line reports that if the revival is greenlit, production could start as soon as this summer with Pierce, Leeves and Gilpin all coming back in some capacity, though the series would likely find Frasier living in a new city rather than returning to Seattle.

The TV/streaming landscape has embraced revivals of hit '90s shows, be it sitcoms like Will & Grace, Mad About You and Roseanne (now The Conners) or dramas such as The X-Files. Paramount Plus is also prepping a revival of the Nickelodeon series iCarly. The new streaming service -- a rebranding of CBS All Access, and launching March 4 -- will offer original content as well as shows from CBS, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon.

While Frasier was never appointment viewing in my household, I always liked the show, especially Mahoney's character and his Jack Russell Terrier named Eddie. They'll both be missed in this revival, which I expect to hear more about following the Paramount Plus launch. The streamer is also planning The Offer, an event series about the making of The Godfather, though that show just lost its leading man, who sounds like he could use a long session with either Crane brother.

