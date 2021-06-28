The actor tells us when we can expect to see his iconic character's return on Paramount+.

After playing the character of Frasier Crane for nearly a decade on Cheers, then for eleven seasons on Frasier, Kelsey Grammer is bringing back the popular psychiatrist for a Frasier revival on Paramount+. And in an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub for his upcoming movie The God Committee, Grammer gave an update on the return of Dr. Crane.

When asked when the Paramount+ version of Frasier would start filming, Grammer stated, “Well, we don’t actually have a date when we’re going to start filming. We’re still kind of breaking the story a little bit, we’re doing a polish now.” Yet even with the story in the works, Grammer did say, “When will we see a Frasier? Probably in the first quarter of next year.”

While rumors of a revival had been in discussion for years, the rumors seemed to become a reality just this year. It’s clear that this idea has been floating around for some time, but now, the possibility of a new Frasier is closer than ever.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Frasier' Revival Eyed at Paramount Plus, Which Plans to Bring Back Original Cast

Grammer also said about the cast returning:

“We think we’re going to get most of the actors back, I’m certainly hopeful that we will, and I’m fairly confident that they’ll come back... We have a story to tell — that can actually be told with or without them, honestly — but I want them back because that’s what I always dreamed of. I thought we should explore all their lives in their third act, and so that is my hope.”

So even though Grammer wants the cast to return for this revival, the story that sparked this new idea isn't necessarily cast-dependent. It seems likely that Grammer is talking about bringing back David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane), Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon), and Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle).

Even though Frasier ended in 2004, many of NBC’s Must See TV series have had a resurgence in recent years, with the Friends reunion on HBO Max and NBC’s revival of Will & Grace. Yet after almost two decades away, we might finally be getting new Frasier by next year.

Look for our full interview with Kelsey Grammer on Collider later this week.

KEEP READING: Paramount+ Debuting Original Movies Every Week Beginning in 2022

Share Share Tweet Email

Rose Byrne and Rory Scovel on 'Physical,' Aerobics Fashion, and Mixing Humor and Drama Byrne also talks about her role in 'Attack of the Clones.'

Read Next

Ross Bonaime (85 Articles Published) Ross Bonaime is the Weekday News Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com. More From Ross Bonaime