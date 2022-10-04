Those blues are calling again and Frasier will answer the call as a sequel has been announced on Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer is also set to return as the lovably pretentious psychiatrist.

Deadline reports that the series revival has been greenlit by the streaming service, and will likely be given a ten-episode order. The show will see Frasier Crane relocate to a new city, where he'll be surrounded by a new cast of characters; his Frasier co-stars are not expected to be regulars, but may guest-star. The situation is akin to the transition between Cheers and Frasier, where Crane departed to a new city. The Frasier revival has been in the works for some time; Grammer floated a reboot with CBS back in 2018, and it resurfaced early last year before finally being greenlit.

Haughty psychiatrist Frasier Crane first appeared on the third-season premiere of NBC's Cheers in 1984, where he served as a romantic rival to Sam Malone (Ted Danson) for the affections of Diane Chambers (Shelley Long). Grammer remained as part of the show's cast of Boston barflies even after Long's departure, and Frasier was eventually married off to icy psychiatrist Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth), with whom he had a son, Frederick. After Cheers ended in 1993, he was given his own spinoff, Frasier, where a newly-divorced Frasier relocated to his hometown of Seattle, reuniting with his brother Niles (David Hyde-Pierce), his father Martin (the late John Mahoney), and Martin's live-in caretaker, Daphne (Jane Leeves). There, he pursued a career as a call-in radio psychiatrist, assisted by his producer Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin). Most of Grammer's Cheers co-stars eventually guest-starred on the spinoff including Neuwirth who reprised her role as Lilith.

fras

RELATED: Kelsey Grammer and Julia Stiles on ‘The God Committee,’ the ‘Frasier’ Revival, and ‘Orphan: First Kill’

Like Cheers, Frasier was a hit, and ran for eleven seasons, ending in 2004. Grammer's twenty years of playing Crane tied him with James Arness on Gunsmoke for the longest continuous time playing a character on prime-time American television; the record has since been broken by the cast of The Simpsons and Mariska Hargitay on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

Veteran sitcom writer-producers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother, The Great Indoors, Acapulco) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces, Perfect Harmony, Maggie) will executive produce the revival series with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates; much like Frasier Crane, we're listening.