Besides Friends, Frasier is one of the most popular sitcoms from the 1990s, and its reboot is getting a second season. The critically acclaimed show, starring Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, as one of the best fictional TV therapists, ran for nine seasons on CBS from 1993 until 2004. The show also stars Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Niles Crane, John Mahoney as Martin Crane, and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle. The sitcom's sense of humor and quirky (but still lovable) characters make it a comfort show for many Frasier fans. Not only is Frasier an enjoyable show to re-watch season after season, but it is easily bingeable, as each episode is only 22-minutes long. Some seasons of Frasier are stronger than others, but the most iconic of them is definitely its first season.

The show's first season is Frasier at its finest, and it is a bit of a challenge to choose which of the twenty-four episodes out "Frasier" the others. After all, there are twenty-four episodes to choose from. Viewers are only just getting to know Fraiser, his friends, and family, but by the end of the season, they transform into fans. There are ten episodes in season one of Frasier which are the best, and these episodes are the most essential viewing for both first-time Frasier watchers and long-time fans.

10 "The Show Where Lilith Comes Back"

Season 1, Episode 16

Dr. Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth) is Frasier's ex-wife, who is a psychiatrist like Frasier. She unexpectedly arrives in Seattle for a conference, and Frasier invites her over to dinner at his place. After dinner, she tells Frasier that she read a love letter he had written, and it inspired her to go visit him. Lilith and Frasier explore whether they still have feelings for each other, and things get steamy.

This is Lillith's first appearance on Frasier, and the big reveal of her character's arrival is done really well, as she surprises Frasier by calling onto his radio show. The banter between Lilith, one of the best reoccurring characters in the series, and Frasier is comedy gold. But, that is not the only reason why the episode is a fun watch. This episode has one of the most hilarious Roz scenes in season one: Roz's hilarious comeback ("I'm Union") to Frasier's "You're fired!" quip. Then there is the petty tension between Lilith, Niles, and Martin, which creates an uproariously funny atmosphere for an awkward family "reunion" dinner.

9 "Frasier Crane's Day Off"

Season 1, Episode 23

Fraiser gets sick with the flu, and he has to take time off from his radio show. Gil Chesterton (Edward Hibbert) and Niles step into Frasier's time slot, but this doesn't make Frasier feel any better. Frasier slips deeper into a feverish state, and he becomes paranoid that he is going to lose his show's time slot. As Frasier is on the mend, Daphne volunteers to take care of him. Everyone wants Frasier to rest, but the fever doesn't stop him from trying to get back into the studio.

As the title of this episode indicates, it is probably Frasier's first day off in a while. Frasier absolutely loves his work at the radio station. He will put aside his own health in order to make sure that he doesn't lose anything he values — especially his job, which is a big boost to his ego. It's the perfect setup for a chaotic sick day, and in turn, a great episode. Jane Leeves and Kelsey Grammer play really well off each other in the scenes where Daphne is trying to take care of Frasier. What makes this episode a fun watch is how Frasier goes from trying to tough out his sickness to demanding rose petals in his humidifier.

8 "Travels with Martin"

Season 1, Episode 21

Frasier wants to go on vacation and bond with his Dad, Martin. So, they plan a trip to go across America with Daphne, Niles, and Eddie along for the ride in a rented Winnebago. Frasier gets behind the RV's wheel and Martin navigates, but the two don't agree on how to spend the vacation. They decide to be more spontaneous on their trip, and they end up in Canada. The only problem is that Daphne can't set foot in Canada.

"Travels with Martin" is one of the most rewatchable episodes of Frasier. There is something about sitcoms and travel, especially episodes which put characters into situations where they wouldn't be otherwise. It makes for some fun dynamics between characters as they might not act how they normally do outside the context of home. This episode of Frasier puts Daphne, Martin, Frasier, Eddie, and Niles in the confines of a Winnebago, which sets the scene for quite an adventure outside of Seattle. The scene where "The Whopping Cranes" worry about how they are going to make it back over the Canadian border is hilarious, as they try to figure out how to make Daphne seem less British and more American.

7 "Author, Author"

Season 1, Episode 22

Niles wants to write a book, and his publisher is pressuring him for ideas. He swindles Frasier to write a book about sibling relationships with him. The Crane brothers love the idea of writing a book, but they don’t like having to actually do it. As they struggle with writer’s block, Frasier and Nile find out that they have a deadline they need to meet. They book a hotel room and try to come up with something before the deadline.

Since this is only the first season, there is still a lot to learn about Niles and Frasier’s relationship as brothers. “Author, Author” is a great example of a Frasier episode which reveals more about the dynamic between Niles and Frasier. Both brothers value achievements in their careers. Their egos clashing against each other sets up for some great comedic moments like a "brotherly" fight in a hotel room.

6 "Death Becomes Him"

Season 1, Episode 11

In "Death Becomes Him," Frasier takes Martin to the doctor's office. However, the wait is longer than normal because the doctor hasn't arrived yet. Martin and Frasier find out the doctor, who is Frasier's age, died. This causes Frasier to think about his own mortality. He decides to work on getting his funeral arrangements in order. Even after he makes his plans, Frasier still can't stop thinking about death, and he decides to go to the doctor's funeral.

This episode might not be one of the funniest episodes in season one of Frasier, but it is one of the most memorable ones because it approaches a very serious topic. There are two great scenes in "Death Becomes Him." The first is one where Martin and Frasier have a "heart-to-heart" conversation about death, and the other is when Frasier comforts a widow during a wake. Both are thoughtful conversations about death and how it's important to "live for the little joys."

5 "Fortysomething"

Season 1, Episode 20

Frasier is starting to feel middle-aged. He can’t remember things like he used to and his eyesight isn’t what it used to be. Martin cautions Frasier to not overreact and do something that he would regret. While he is shopping, Frasier chats with a young woman who is a sales associate at the store. He wants to ask her out, but he is concerned about the age gap between them.

Like “Death Becomes Him,” some of the best episodes in season one of Frasier are about Frasier agonizing over something which affects his view of himself and the world around him. "Fortysomething" is one of those episodes. Frasier is peak "Frasier" as he tries to come to terms with his own version of a midlife crisis. Everyone has their own midlife crisis eventually, and Frasier's anxieties reflect the audience's own fear of aging. John Mahoney's comedic timing is phenomenal in this episode, as he tries to advise Frasier on how to avoid the mistakes he made during his own midlife crisis.

4 "A Midwinter Night’s Dream"

Season 1, Episode 17

Maris is mad at Niles. So, he decides to put together a nice dinner for her, with the help of Daphne. A violent storm prevents Daphne from leaving Niles' house and delays Maris' arrival. Both Daphne and Niles are attracted to one another. When Frasier finds out that they are alone together, he braves the storm as he is afraid Niles might cheat on Maris.

Frasier fans love Daphne and Niles together. This is one of the first times that the two of them are alone together, without Frasier or Martin around. In this episode, there are small hints of the romance that is to come in future episodes. The question of "Will they or won't they?" creates dramatic tension throughout Daphne and Niles' time together.

3 "Dinner at Eight"

Season 1, Episode 3

Niles and Frasier, whose love of all things luxury is something they inherited from their mother, want to show Martin, their father, the finer things in life. They decide to get a reservation at one of the hottest restaurants in Seattle. However, their reservation falls through. Martin suggests they go to his favorite restaurant called The Timber Mill. Frasier, Niles, and Martin go to dinner, but the atmosphere is spoiled by Niles and Frasier making fun of the restaurant.

"Dinner at Eight' shows a not-so-nice side of Niles and Frasier's personalities. Watch this episode for the family drama rather than for comedy. Unfortunately, Niles and Frasier can really be snobs and their attitudes go too far in this episode. They end up hurting Martin's feelings. While this episode is mostly about Niles, Fraiser, and Martin, there is a first-time character meeting that is worth noting. Daphne and Niles meet for the first time in this episode. While their interaction is brief, it is a glimpse into the start of their love story.

2 "The Crucible"

Season 1, Episode 6

Frasier finds an artwork at a gallery, and he falls in love with it. He brings it back to his apartment and decides to throw a party. He invites the artist over; however, the artist says that it is a fake. Upon hearing this, Frasier becomes furious. He can't believe that he has been tricked! So, he heads to the art gallery to talk with the owner.

From the party scene to Frasier's interactions with the art gallery owner, "The Crucible" is the funniest episode of Frasier's first season. What makes it funny is that Fraiser thinks so highly of himself that he believes he would be able to identify a fraudulent painting. His desperate interactions to get the art gallery owner to admit the artwork is a fraud are laugh-out-loud funny. A delightful bonus is the credit scene at the end where Frasier tries to get his revenge.

1 "My Coffee With Niles"

Episode 1, Episode 24

Frasier and Niles meet for coffee at Café Nervosa on a rainy day in Seattle. As usual, they are picky about their coffee orders. The Crane brothers chat with each other about their lives. As they reflect on their lives, Frasier and Niles end up seeing Roz, Daphne, Martin, and Eddie, who come in and out of the coffee shop with plans of their own.

This is the very last episode of season one, and it is the best episode because it is a reflection of Frasier's time (so far) in Seattle. "My Coffee With Niles" is a Frasier episode which anyone can just jump right into, even if they haven't seen the entirety of season one. The episode takes place at Café Nervosa, a significant place for all the characters within Frasier. Everything from frank conversations to Frasier and Niles' endless hunt for a table makes this episode an excellent season finale.

