The Big Picture Peri Gilpin returns as Roz Doyle in the Frasier revival, making her first appearance since the original series ended in 2004.

In the season finale, titled "Reindeer Games," Frasier is experiencing a blue Christmas without his late father. However, his grown son Freddy has arranged a surprise visit from Roz.

The creators of the revival are considering bringing in more beloved characters from Frasier's past, including Niles, Daphne, and Bulldog.

Frasier Crane has a visit from an old friend in a new clip from the season finale of Paramount+'s Frasier revival. Peri Gilpin returns to the role of Roz Doyle for the first time since Frasier's original series ended in 2004.

In the new clip from next week's season finale, "Reindeer Games", Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) is having a blue Christmas - his first in his new home in Boston, and his first without his father, Martin (the late John Mahoney), who passed away shortly before the events of the new series. However, Frasier's now-grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) has arranged a surprise visit for him - his old friend and producer Roz, who shows up at his doorstep, much to his delight (and that of the studio audience). Gilpin is the second Frasier supporting character to turn up on the series; Frasier's ex-wife (and Freddy's mother) Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth) guest-starred in the seventh episode. "Reindeer Games" will premiere on Paramount+ on December 7.

Who Is Roz Doyle?

Close

Introduced in the 1993 pilot episode of Frasier, Roz Doyle is Frasier Crane's long-suffering producer at Seattle talk radio station KACL. She was portrayed by Texan actor Gilpin, who had guest-starred on the final season of Cheers a year earlier - although the role originally went to a then-unknown Lisa Kudrow. The brassy, opinionated daughter of Wisconsin's attorney-general, Roz is a constant voice of reason to counter Frasier's frequent flights of fancy, and is one of his closest friends. She was less close with his brother, Niles (David Hyde-Pierce), who frequently made light of her active social life. In the fifth season, Roz settled down somewhat when she gave birth to a daughter, Alice, and chose to raise her as a single mother. When we last saw her, in the 2004 series finale, "Goodnight, Seattle", Roz was promoted to KACL's station manager.

The creators of the new Frasier series have mooted bringing in even more characters from Frasier's past stints on Cheers and Frasier. Frasier showrunner Joe Cristalli has stated, "I can’t wait to bring back Bebe Glaser or Gil or Bulldog. Niles, if he’ll do it, or Daphne. Anybody that wants to would be great. Just as long as it feels organic to the story and isn’t just a shameless, ‘Hey, look, it’s Bulldog!'"

The Frasier season finale, "Reindeer Games", will premiere on Paramount+ on December 7. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the clip from the Frasier season finale below.

Frasier Dr. Frasier Crane moves back to his hometown of Seattle, where he lives with his father and works as a radio psychiatrist. Release Date September 16, 1993 Cast Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, John Mahoney Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Rating TV-PG Seasons 11

Watch on Paramount+