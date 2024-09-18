Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Paramount+'s Frasier

In 1993, Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) left his friends at the Boston bar on Cheers to move across country to Seattle, where he was reunited with his father, Martin (John Mahoney), and brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), on the NBC series simply called Frasier. To say that this spinoff was a success is an understatement, as it won a plethora of Emmys and was arguably even better than the show that came before it. After eleven seasons, Frasier signed off in 2004, seemingly for good. Shockingly, however, Frasier returned last year on Paramount+. What we saw this time was vastly different from two decades ago. All of those characters we knew from the past were gone. It was now just Frasier on his own, moving back to Boston to be with his son, Frederick (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who he hardly knew. Before you dive in to Frasier Season 2, let's recap what happened in Season 1.

After a Failed Relationship, Frasier Crane Returned to Boston

The last we saw of Frasier Crane in 2004 on the original NBC show, he was down in the dumps. Niles and Daphne (Jane Leeves) were married and had just become parents, and Frasier's own dad had just found love and became a newlywed himself. Lonely and needing a change, Frasier decided to leave Seattle to take a new job as a TV therapist in San Francisco. At the last minute, he changed his mind and decided to take a risk for love, instead flying to Chicago to reunite with his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte (Laura Linney), who had moved away. As Frasier ends, we're led to believe that Dr. Crane has found his own happiness.

As the 2023 reboot of Frasier begins, we meet our hero at a low point. The relationship with Charlotte didn't work out, and Martin Crane died (John Mahoney passed away in 2018). Lost, Frasier takes a trip back to Boston to give a guest lecture at Harvard, his old alma mater. His son, Frederick, lives in Boston, too. We only saw Freddy here and there on the original Frasier series when he'd visit Seattle, but now Frasier's son is about to become a constant in his life. Because of Frederick, Frasier moves back to Boston and becomes a full-time teacher at Harvard. He reforms a friendship with a former classmate turned professor, Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst), and Olivia Finch (Toks Olagundoye), the head of the Psychology department. Almost everyone is in awe of this man who went on to have a Dr. Phil-style TV show, but Frasier no longer feels like he's a big deal.

Frederick Crane Is Taking Care of a Deceased Friend's Girlfriend and Baby

When Frasier makes his first trip to Boston, he makes a surprise appearance at Frederick's door, shocking his now adult son. Things are very awkward between the two men. Freddy went to Harvard like his dad but dropped out and instead became a firefighter. He didn't end up a doctor like Frasier or Niles, although Niles' son David (Anders Keith), a neurotic just like his father, is a freshman at Harvard studying Psychology, and is a big presence in his cousin's life.

Frasier doesn't know what to think of Freddy's career choice, with one man being an intellectual and the other a blue-collar worker. Even worse is that Frasier can tell Freddy is hiding something from him. He thinks it's a girlfriend, a young woman named Eve (Jess Salguerio), but the truth is much more complicated. Eve and Freddy know each other through a man named Adam, who was Eve's boyfriend and the father of her baby, John, and who was Freddy's fellow firefighter. After a tragic accident in the line of duty, Adam died, and now Frederick has taken on the role of watching after them both. Frasier is stunned and proud when he finds out what his son is doing. Then, Frasier had an idea: he'd move in across the hall and be part of his son's life every day. We also meet Freddy's colleagues at the fire department, which results in hilarious clashes between worlds when Frasier becomes part of their lives. This leads to the Harvard crew hanging out with the firefighters for trivia nights at a bar fittingly named Mahoney's, and a potential romance between Olivia and one firefighter.

Frasier and Frederick Mourn Martin Crane and Become Closer

Frasier has his usual dalliances with women that go nowhere, but that's not the focus of the reboot. Here, it's about the re-connection of father and son. That's what the original Frasier series was about as well, with Martin, a retired cop who was shot in the line of duty, having his son move in with him in Seattle. The two men had fallen apart and seldom understood each other. In the reboot, it's easy to see that Frederick is supposed to be much like Martin. Frederick didn't attend his grandfather's funeral, which hurt Frasier, until Freddy talks to him about it. The pain of the loss, on top of the guilt of losing his best friend, was too much to bare and he couldn't face it. The loss of Martin allows Frasier and Freddy to find a way to connect as they grieve together.

In the Season 1 finale, it's Christmastime and Frasier is struggling to get through the holiday without his father. To distract himself, he plans a fancy party at his home, with everything, of course, going wrong. It's also hard for Freddy, who has to be there for not only his mourning father, but the mourning Eve across the hall. He wears himself out being there physically and emotionally for both at the same time. Unable to keep that up, Freddy chooses to attend Eve's party over his father's. Meanwhile, a lonely Frasier is in desperate need of a friend, so he calls up his old friend from Seattle, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin). She comes to visit, and the two go out, where they talk about Martin and Frasier's hurt at Freddy choosing Eve over him. When Roz reminds Frasier about what a great man Frederick has become, Frasier lets his selfishness go and goes to his son, only to be shocked when everyone is now at his place for a surprise party. Frasier and Freddy embrace, with the father and son now finally understanding each other. What misadventures will Frasier get into next? Season 2 of Frasier will feature new cast members, including Patricia Heaton, Rachel Bloom, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Amy Sedaris.

