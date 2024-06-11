The Big Picture Frasier's second season is stacking up with familiar faces as original series stars Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert join the cast.

The upcoming season will feature returning more stars like Peri Gilpin and new faces like Greer Grammer and Patricia Heaton in guest roles.

The second season of Frasier promises to explore new challenges and relationships for the beloved psychiatrist.

Frasier is stacking up its cast for the second season, which is currently in production. The first season of the reboot, starring Kelsey Grammer as the fan-favorite character, was well-received by fans and critics alike and swiftly scored the series a Season 2 renewal. Seems like the makers are leaving no stone unturned to give fans a nostalgia trip while working on the show's sophomore outing. Original show stars Dan Butler aka Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, and Edward Hibbert aka Gil Chesterton, will reprise their roles in guest-starring capacity. Speaking of the duo’s return to the reboot, Grammer, who also serves as an executive producer said in a statement:

“Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert have made an indelible contribution to television, and I am overjoyed to welcome them back to Frasier and for the opportunity to work together once again.”

In the original series, Butler played the "Bulldog" to Hibbert's Gil, who both hosted KCAL's Gonzo Sports Show. Fans will be delighted to see them back in this universe and interacting with their old pal Frasier.

Who Else Is in Frasier Season 2?

Image via Chris Haston/Paramount+

The second season of the reboot series will follow the titular psychiatrist in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston to “face new challenges, forge new relationships, and fulfill an old dream or two.” The cast is stacked up with some familiar names and some new ones. Frasier Season 2 will see Peri Gilpin return as Roz Doyle while Greer Grammer will play Roz’s daughter Alice. Furthermore, Patricia Heaton will have a guest-starring arc as bartender Holly, a Boston native who will be a romantic interest for Frasier. Yvette Nicole Brown and Amy Sedaris will also appear this season.

The returning faces include Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy, Toks Olagundoye as Professor Olivia Finch, Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Anders Keith as David Crane, and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Professor Alan Cornwall. Also rounding off the cast are Jimmy Dunn as Moose, Renee Pezzotta as Smokey, and Kevin Daniels as Tiny among others. With a stellar cast and talents all around the second season will be one to watch out for.

Frasier Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+. The second season of Frasier is in production. Currently, no release date has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Frasier Dr. Frasier Crane, a celebrated radio talk show host, moves back to his hometown of Seattle after years of living in Boston. He lives with his father, Martin, a retired cop, and is frequently visited by his brother, Niles, and their eccentric housekeeper, Daphne. Each episode delves into Frasier's attempts to juggle his career, love life, and the often chaotic, but always loving, relationships with his family and friends. Release Date September 16, 1993 Creator David Angell, Peter Casey, Glen Charles, David Lee Cast Kelsey Grammer , David Hyde Pierce , Jane Leeves , Peri Gilpin , John Mahoney Main Genre Comedy Seasons 11 Network NBC Expand

Watch on Paramount+