The Big Picture Greer Grammer joins her father Kelsey on Frasier Season 2 as Roz Doyle's daughter Alice.

Alice Doyle, who was alluded to in Season 1, will finally make an appearance in Season 2.

Alice will bring drama to Frasier's family life, entangling herself with Frasier's son Freddy in Season 2.

It looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. According to TV Line, Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Greer Grammer will officially be joining her father on the set of Frasier Season 2, where she will play the part of Roz Doyle’s daughter Alice. Grammer marks the latest in an ever-growing list of casting announcements for Season 2 of the popular revival. Amy Sedaris was recently confirmed to be appearing as a guest star, and Peri Gilpin, a staple of Frasier since its early days, will be returning once more to reprise her role of Roz Doyle.

Roz’s daughter Alice was born in a Season 5 episode of the original Frasier and appeared occasionally on the show as a young child up until the show’s eleventh and final season. While Alice was sometimes alluded to by her mother in the Season 1 reboot of Frasier, her character remained completely off-screen. Grammer’s portrayal in Season 2 will mark the first time audiences will see an all-grown-up version of Alice Doyle.

Based on throwaway comments made by characters regarding Alice in Season 1, it seems that Alice has spent the last four years in a steady relationship, even spending the holidays with her partner’s family. This relationship seemed to be a major reason why Alice’s character did not appear in Frasier Season 1. However, Alice’s recently released character breakdown hints that this relationship may have ended. According to the breakdown, after moving to Providence to study architecture in Season 2, Alice will be “eager to catch up with Frasier’s son Freddy…and complicate whatever romantic plans he may have.”

Who Is Greer Grammer?

Image via Kiss and Tale Productions

While Kelsey Grammer’s daughter may be new to the set of Frasier, her casting as Alice Doyle is far from her first foray into the world of entertainment. As an actress, she is likely best known for her role on the MTV teen dramedy Awkward, where she played a deeply religious and somewhat clueless cheerleader named Lissa Miller. Grammer was more recently seen as Grace Taylor in the 2021 Netflix erotic thriller Deadly Illusions, a film which she additionally produced.

While it looks like Grammer’s character Alice won’t be residing directly in Frasier’s home city of Boston, Providence is close enough that she would likely be able to appear on the show fairly regularly. And while the exact role Alice will play on the show is unknown, it seems that she will find herself entangled in Frasier’s family life — a dynamic that Greer and Kelsey Grammer will no doubt find easy to replicate.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Frasier Season 2 and any other revived sitcoms.

