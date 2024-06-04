The Big Picture Patricia Heaton joins Frasier as a down-to-earth bartender who catches Frasier's eye in the upcoming second season.

Frasier's second season will see recurring appearances from Roz Doyle and her daughter Alice, played by Peri Gilpin and Greer Grammer.

Other guest stars in the upcoming season include Yvette Nicole Brown and Amy Sedaris.

1990s sitcom royalty is about to collider on the next season of Frasier. Patricia Heaton, who starred as Deborah Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond, will guest star on the series, which was revived on Paramount+ last year. Deadline reports that Heaton will have a multi-episode arc on the series' upcoming second season.

Heaton will play Holly, a Boston native who works as a bartender at upscale events - something Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) frequently finds himself attending. Down-to-earth, with a mocking contempt for pretentiousness, she proves inexplicably irresistible to the social-climbing Frasier. Dr. Crane is no stranger to bars, of course, having been introduced on the classic 1980s sitcom Cheers before being spun off into his own series in 1993 after Cheers ended. It won't be the first bar employee he's romanced, either; he was introduced in the premiere of Cheers' third season, having met and wooed barmaid Diane Chambers (Shelley Long). Grammer has worked with Heaton twice before; the two starred as news anchors and ex-lovers on the short-lived Fox sitcom Back to You, and Grammer guest-starred as the ex-husband of Heaton's middle-aged med student in the one-season medical sitcom Carol's Second Act.

Who Else is Guest-Starring in 'Frasier' Season 2?

After her appearance on last season's finale, Frasier's producer and confidant from his Seattle days, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin), is sticking around Boston for a while longer. She'll recur on Frasier's second season, as will her daughter, Alice. Alice appeared on the last six seasons of Frasier, after being born in the fifth-season finale; she's all grown up now, and will be played by Kelsey Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer (Awkward). Other guest stars for the upcoming season include Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), who will play the oft-mentioned but as-yet unseen sister of Frasier's boss, Olivia Finch (Toks Olagundoye); and Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian), who will play Dr. Stathos, an eccentric Frasier fan who also happens to be a municipal therapist working with Frasier's son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott).

Debuting last season on Paramount+ and swiftly renewed for a second season, Frasier sees the titular doctor attempting to reconnect with his firefighter son in Boston following the death of his own father. There, he takes a job at Harvard with his old friend Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst); his nephew, David Crane (Anders Keith) is also a student there.

Frasier's second season is now in production; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.