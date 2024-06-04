The Big Picture Yvette Nicole Brown joins Frasier Season 2, playing Monica, Olivia's rival sister.

Greer Grammer also recently joined the cast as Roz's daughter, Alice, and Peri Gilpin's Roz returns for Season 2, along with Amy Sedaris as Dr. Stathos.

Season 2 of the Frasier reboot is currently in production and does not yet have a release date.

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown has officially joined the cast of Frasier’s second season, with the actress expected to guest star, according to Variety. Brown is set to portray the sister of Toks Olagundoye’s Olivia, Monica, a character that has already been namechecked in the series. The character of Monica is one that has amassed plenty of intrigue from Frasier fans, not least because of the way Olivia speaks of her. On several occasions, Monica is described as Olivia’s rival, with the siblings likely to come to blows in Frasier’s second season.

According to Variety, Monica’s character is, “part haughty professor, part Nancy Drew, the brilliant, biting, and delightfully deadpan Monica is Olivia’s perfect older sister. She has everything Olivia has and everything Olivia wants – and never misses a chance to remind her.” Speaking about the introduction of Brown to the ensemble, executive producers and co-showrunners Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli said, “We are thrilled to be graced with the comedic gifts of Yvette Nicole Brown. Her work is effervescent, deftly balancing humor and heart. She is just a delight.”

Who Else Is In Frasier Season 2?

Beyond the introduction of a comic legend like Brown to the ensemble, it has already been announced that other names will be joining Frasier’s second season. The first and most notable of these is the introduction of Roz’s daughter, Alice, who is set to be portrayed by Kelsey Grammer’s real-life daughter Greer Grammer. Greer’s addition only further cements the Grammer legacy into the show, with the actress having already appeared in the likes of The Middle, The Last Summer, and Deadly Illusions. Greer’s Alice is described as being similar to her mother, with her infectious kindness and liberty guiding her along a successful path towards her late twenties. Now in Providence and studying architecture, she and Frasier’s son Freddy look to engage in a complicated romantic narrative that will provide plenty of entertainment in Season 2.

Also appearing in Season 2 is Peri Gilpin’s Roz, a character made famous in the original run of the show. Alongside her aforementioned daughter, Roz’s guest appearance in the upcoming Season 2 will be a sight for sore eyes, with Frasier fans excited to see another of the series’ iconic characters reappearing. Gilpin has already appeared in the revival, but that was just for the Season 1 finale, with Season 2 promising plenty more laughs to be had between Frasier and Roz. Finally, Amy Sedaris is set to play Dr. Stathos, a municipal therapist with a somewhat unhealthy obsession with Frasier thanks to his former role as TV host.

Frasier Season 2 does not yet have a release date. You can catch up on all of the Frasier reboot’s first season on Paramount+.

