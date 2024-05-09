The Big Picture Frasier Season 2 is underway, with star Kelsey Grammer biking to set with the iconic theme tune playing in a new video.

Roz Doyle, played by Peri Gilpin, will return for a recurring role in the second season of the revived series.

Despite lukewarm reviews, strong ratings led to the green light for a second season of the iconic sitcom.

Those tossed salads and scrambled eggs are calling again. Paramount+'s revived Frasier series has begun filming its second season, and this time, Kelsey Grammer is bringing back one of his old pals from Seattle. Peri Gilpin, who plays Frasier's ex-producer Roz Doyle, will return for a recurring role this season. CBS Studios announced today that production has begun on the second season of the revived sitcom, with a new YouTube video of star Grammer biking to set on the Paramount lot as the iconic Frasier theme tune plays in the background.

The long-in-the-works revival of the iconic 1990s sitcom premiered its first season on Paramount+ last year; although reviews were largely lukewarm, ratings were strong enough that the streamer greenlit a second season of the series earlier this year. And while Grammer's dreams of a reunion with on-screen brother David Hyde Pierce have yet to come to fruition, the new season will feature another beloved member of the Frasier ensemble. Gilpin, who starred as brassy radio producer (and later station manager) Roz on all eleven seasons of the original series, returned to guest-star in the revival series' first-season finale.

What Happened on the First Season of 'Frasier'?

In the wake of the death of his father Martin (John Mahoney, who passed away in 2018), a now-retired Frasier Crane moved to Boston to reconnect with his son, firefighter Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Wanting to spend more time with him, he moved in across the hall from Freddy, leading to a reversal of the dynamic of the original series, which saw the upper-crust Frasier clashing with his blue-collar Martin as they were forced to share Frasier's enormous apartment.

He also took a job at Harvard with old friend Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst), much to the excitement of ambitious dean Olivia Finch (Toks Olagundoye). He also had the chance to reconnect with his nephew David (Anders Keith), the son of Niles Crane and Daphne Moon, and Freddy's friend, single mom Eve (Jess Salgueiro). The series also gave Frasier a chance to meet a couple of old friends; in addition to Roz, who dropped into the season finale, the series also featured a guest appearance from Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth), Frasier's ex-wife and Freddy's mother.

Frasier was created by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Frasier has begun filming Season 2. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Kelsey Grammer cycling to the set below.

Frasier Dr. Frasier Crane moves back to his hometown of Seattle, where he lives with his father and works as a radio psychiatrist. Creator David Angell, Peter Casey, Glen Charles, David Lee Cast Kelsey Grammer , David Hyde Pierce , Jane Leeves , Peri Gilpin , John Mahoney Main Genre Comedy Network NBC

