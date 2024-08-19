The Big Picture Frasier season 2 may feature a romance between Frasier and Roz, old friends with an intriguing past.

Returning cast includes old KACL colleagues and new guest stars, adding depth to the upcoming season.

David Hyde Pierce won't return as Niles, but Frasier fans can expect a two-episode premiere on September 19.

Those tossed salads and scrambled eggs are callin' again in the first images from season two of Paramount+'s Frasier revival. Romance may be brewing between Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane and his old friend Roz Doyle, played by a returning Peri Gilpin. Entertainment Weekly has the first look at the upcoming season, which will premiere next month.

One of the photos shows Frasier in the familiar confines of a radio station, which he has left behind in the new series for academia. In another, Frasier appears to be hosting one of his famously disastrous dinner parties. However, the most intriguing image seems to show Frasier's son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and his friend Eve (Jess Salgueiro) walking in on Frasier and Roz in a romantic embrace. The two largely maintained a platonic friendship over the course of Frasier's eleven seasons, but did occasionally share some romantic tension, which culminated in a brief tryst in season 9's two-part season finale. They ultimately decided to remain friends, but hs absence made these hearts grow fonder? You'll have to find out for yourself when Frasier's second season debuts with a two-episode premiere on September 19.

Who Else Will Appear on 'Frasier' Season 2?

Gilpin isn't the only Frasier star returning to the roost. Season 2 will also see the return of two of Frasier's old KACL colleagues, obnoxious sports-radio host Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe (Dan Butler) and aristocratic restaurant critic Gil Chesterton (Edward Hibbert). Frasier's diabolical agent Bebe Glazer (Harriet Sansom Harris) will also return, this time with her daughter Phoebe (Rachel Bloom) in tow. Roz's daughter, Alice, who was born in the show's fifth-season finale, will turn up as well, now portrayed by Grammer's daughter Greer Grammer. New guest stars include Yvette Nicole Brown as the sister of Frasier's colleague Olivia Finch; Amy Sedaris as a therapist and Frasier Crane super-fan; and Patricia Heaton as Frasier's new love interest.

Unless something changes, one actor who won't turn up on the Frasier revival is David Hyde Pierce, who won four Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Frasier's brother Niles. Hyde Pierce has stated that he didn't think the reboot series needed him, and he wasn't prepared to commit to another long-running series. However, Grammer has made it clear that Pierce is welcome back any time.

Season 2 of Frasier will premiere on Paramount+ on September 19 with a two-episode premiere, with weekly episodes to follow. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.