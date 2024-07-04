The Big Picture The Frasier reboot has been renewed for a second season on Paramount+, featuring returning characters and new faces.

Guest stars include Greer Grammer as Roz's daughter Alice.

The balance of nostalgia is crucial for the show, with a notable season 2 episode promising a freight train of nostalgia.

The goal of rebooting any famous or beloved franchise is to pick up where the characters left off, ideally in the same spirit of the original show but bringing something new to the table. A reboot of the Cheers spinoff Frasier, joined the ranks of 2020s reboots in 2023. The Paramount+ show followed Fraiser Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) return to Boston to reconnect with his now adult son Frederick 'Freddy' Crane (Jack Cutmore-Scott).

Now that the show has been renewed for a second season, the guest stars have been pouring in. Last season, we already saw a couple of returning characters, including Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle and Bebe Neuwirth's Dr. Lilith Sternin. In addition to seeing a now adult Freddy Crane, the show features a young adult David Crane (Anders Keith) who fans remember being born in the original series finale back in 2004 to Frasier's brother Niles Crane and his wife Daphne Moon. We've learned that Gilpin will have a recurring role in the second season but that's not all.

Multiple Characters Return for Frasier Season 2

In an interview with MovieWeb, Grammer says, "We actually do have a lot of returning characters this year and some new ones that are really fun." There's a combination of old and new faces this season for Grammer. He says, "Guests are really showing up this year." My daughter is going to be on the show, which is kind of fun, as Roz's daughter." That daughter being Greer Grammer who was announced last month as Roz's daughter Alice.

Grammer knows that the nostalgia can be a delicate balance. It might be why we've yet to see a reunion of the Crane brothers with David Hyde-Pierce, but he says "there is a sense of, if the nostalgia is earned by having a contemporary value, then that's okay." There's a particular season 2 episode that, while Grammer can't say much, seems to be a freight train of nostalgia (not that longtime fans are complaining). "I'm not really able to talk too much about that until it comes out, but it's a wonderful show. And you see some people who you used to know that you're sort of like, ' Oh my God, there they are! ' And that happens in this one show, particularly. It's quite lovely."

Does this mean more guests will be announced? Could Bebe Neuwirth's Lilith be coming back in this episode in addition to the characters we are already banking on for season 2? Maybe a potential reunion of Frasier with his friends from Cheers? Maybe David Hyde-Pierce and Jane Leeves? The sky is the limit for Frasier Season Two.

You can stream the Frasier reboot on Paramount+ in the U.S.

