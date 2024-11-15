Finishing out all the episodes of a television series so far is akin to a book hangover when you don't know when the author is releasing another sequel. Fans of the recently rebooted Frasier are probably feeling much of that energy today as the tenth and final episode of Season 2 was released. They finished out Season 2 with a Christmas episode full of family reconnections. While there hasn't been official word for a Season 3, the showrunners are prepared and then some to cook up the classic antics we've seen from Kelsey Grammer's Dr. Frasier Crane since the days of Cheers.

In an interview with TVInsider Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris break down not only the final episode of Season 2, "Father Christmas" but also what could lie ahead should the show be renewed for a third season. Cristalli explains as things are now, "we don’t really know much. We haven’t heard anything, but I feel like [with] the quality of the episodes and how the characters have grown and the scripts and the writing staff and everyone… I would argue that [this season is] better than the first."

Even without official word, that doesn't mean Cristalli, Harris, and the writers room hasn't cooked up anything. Cristalli says that, "I think Season 3 is only going to be more interesting and more fun and more exciting as we keep finding our groove." There are any number of things that they could lean more into that they haven't the past two seasons. They could shy away from the nostalgia and continue to focus more on the permanent cast of characters or they could lean all the more into it.

Both Harris and Cristalli can see the show's longevity, even joking about plans all the way into Season 7. "I think the show can only keep getting better until you hit Season 7 and then you start phoning it in with Freddy learning how to swim episodes," Cristalli explains. Harris follows up the answer with, "I just can’t wait to get to that phoning it in part. That sounds great." Cristalli finishes off the quip with "It’s going to be so good. We’re going to do that bottle episode where we show clips of Season 1. Ah, I can’t wait for season seven."

'Frasier' Season 3 Should Keep Phoning in the Nostalgia

Part of the reason people are so attracted to reboots is because of the nostalgia factor. We get to see where our favorite characters are X amount of years later. The first season of Frasier kept the nostalgia limited to help find its own footing and voice as a show. Fans saw the reappearance of Freddy's mother and Frasier's ex-wife Lillith (Bebe Neuwirth), and also got the wonderful surprise in Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) at the end of the first season. Roz would continue to be a presence in Season 2, a much appreciated and loved addition to the rebooted series.

Both Cristalli and Harris acknowledge there needs to be a balance when it comes to the nostalgia factor. "As we’ve said before, you can’t lean too heavily on the old just because it becomes a crutch, but also you want to see it so badly," Cristalli explains. He also uses the example of the original Frasier's episodes that featured characters from its parent show Cheers. "I mean, even in the old episodes of the original Frasier, they would do a couple of the Cheers gang gets back together, and I’m sure at the time it was like, those are the most exciting episodes." That excitement can fade and Cristalli explains that "My favorite episodes are ones about our characters and the storylines that are central to them."

That doesn't mean they're not opposed to more nostalgia. Cristalli reveals that "We have a story that we really like with Ted Danson hopefully reprising his Sam Malone character. But it’s really just more, as soon as we can get Ted, we’ll be able to hopefully get to revisit that because it’d be fun to see." For less versed fans, Sam was the lead character on Cheers, a bar, in Boston. Sam and Frasier got on well enough, when they didn't have Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) pulling them into a love triangle. With the exception of Lillith, because she was a part of both Cheers and Frasier, we haven't seen a single Cheers character and that deep cut callback would definitely be something worth seeing in a potential Season 3.

Since both Cheers and the rebooted Frasier are set in Boston, with Freddy working at a firehouse of all places, it would be easy enough to set up an episode with a fire or mishap that requires BFD's assistance. When Freddy gets there, he recognizes either the Cheers character or maybe his dad inside a group photo at the bar, and the episode takes off from there with Frasier reconnecting with his old friend. Harris explains that plots featuring Cheers characters seem to be in the cards. "Like Joe said, revisiting some of Frasier’s life during the Cheers era would be really exciting, and then there are some relationships that we’re excited to continue." Only time will tell if they get the opportunity.

You can stream all seasons of Frasier (2023) and all eleven seasons of the original Frasier now on Paramount+.

