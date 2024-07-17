The Big Picture Get ready for Frasier's return on Paramount+ with two new episodes starting September 19 or 20 in different regions.

Season 2 will bring back fan-favorite cast members and focus on Frasier's radio roots while exploring new storylines.

The series has also received Emmy nominations and looks forward to continuing its success with fresh faces and familiar characters.

The date is set for the return of Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) to Paramount+. After a successful first season of the Frasier reboot that took the revered psychologist back to Boston to reconnect with his son and begin his "third act", the streaming platform has revealed that Season 2 will kick off with two new episodes on September 19 in the U.S. and Canada and on September 20 for viewers in Australia and the U.K. Additionally, this go around will bring viewers back to the doctor's radio roots, as an episode will be set in Seattle and revisit KACL complete with some fan-favorite cast members as guest stars. That includes the previously announced Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton, and Harriet Sansom Harris as Bebe Glazer.

Frasier sets the date for its television return amid some good tidings for the reboot. With today's Emmy nominations, the series has been recognized in the Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour). and Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series categories. The classic series was an awards juggernaut during its run with 37 Emmy wins to its name, and there's hope that the doctor's new run will continue to find its footing in its second go around.

Aside from his trip back to Seattle, Season 2 will continue Frasier's antics in Boston as he continues to connect with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), make new relationships, and fulfill some old dreams he's long sought after. Returning with Grammer to the show are Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, and Anders Keith. Also set to return is Peri Gilpin, reprising her guest role as the fan-favorite Roz Doyle with newcomers including Rachel Bloom, Yvette Nicole Brown, Patricia Heaton, Amy Sedaris, and Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer. Sparks will fly between Grammer and Heaton especially, as she's set to play Frasier's love interest.

'Frasier' Will Continue Bringing the Nostalgia in Season 2

Close

If the return to Seattle with a few old favorites was any indication, the Frasier reboot will continue to provide a truckload of nostalgia for fans of the original show in Season 2. Grammer hasn't been shy about how the new episodes cater to old fans with all the returning cast members and connections to the past, like his daughter's role as Roz's daughter. There's still a balance to be struck with how such elements are introduced into the show though, as he's previously told MovieWeb that "there is a sense of, if the nostalgia is earned by having a contemporary value, then that's okay." Keeping Seattle confined to an episode seems like a good way to maintain that balance, offering a look back into the radio psychologist's good old days while still keeping it grounded within his new life.

Frasier hails from Chris Harris and Joe Cristall with legendary director James Burrows set to return to direct two episodes of Season 2. The doctor returns to Paramount+ with two episodes on September 19 in the U.S. and Canada and September 20 in the U.K. and Australia, with new episodes arriving every Thursday. In the meantime, Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety on the platform.

Frasier 5 10 Dr. Frasier Crane, a celebrated radio talk show host, moves back to his hometown of Seattle after years of living in Boston. He lives with his father, Martin, a retired cop, and is frequently visited by his brother, Niles, and their eccentric housekeeper, Daphne. Each episode delves into Frasier's attempts to juggle his career, love life, and the often chaotic, but always loving, relationships with his family and friends. Release Date September 16, 1993 Creator David Angell, Peter Casey, Glen Charles, David Lee Cast Kelsey Grammer , David Hyde Pierce , Jane Leeves , Peri Gilpin , John Mahoney Main Genre Comedy Seasons 11 Network NBC Expand

Watch on Paramount+