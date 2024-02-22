The Big Picture The Frasier revival is getting a second season on Paramount+.

Frasier fans everywhere will be fighting off the blues (and maybe celebrating by digging into some tossed salad and scrambled eggs) as the revival series will return for a second season on Paramount+. The reveal is a long time coming as the first installment of the fresh production came to an end well over two months ago in early December. Since then, audiences have been speculating whether the Kelsey Grammer-led series made enough of a positive impression for the network to continue with the next chapter in Frasier Crane’s life. Luckily, they’ve decided that it’s a story worth pursuing.

The first season of the revival picked up with Grammer’s titular psychiatrist as he bid adieu to his life in Seattle and booked it across the country to where his story began in Boston. It’s there that the good doctor hoped to reconnect with his son Frederick (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who gave up the halls of higher education to become a Boston firefighter. Audiences were also introduced to a brand-new set of faces, with Nicholas Lyndhurst (New Tricks) appearing as Frasier’s college pal and new university co-worker, Alan, Toks Olagundoye (The Neighbors) as the head of the psychology department, Olivia, Jess Salgueiro (Letterkenny) as Freddy’s roommate, Eve, and Anders Keith (Variations) as Frasier's nephew, David.

In a statement released to coincide with the show’s renewal, Grammer shared his enthusiasm for not only himself and his fellow actors but also for what awaits fans in the next batch of episodes.

“ Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I’m delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store!”

What Will 'Fraiser' Season 2 Be About?

The show’s renewal is a huge step forward for the production but, as of right now, no specific details surrounding the plot have been released. We can expect Frasier to continue developing his relationships with his family members and friends, and it’s also likely that some blasts from Frasier’s past will appear in cameo capacities, just as they did during Season 1. Audiences were thrilled to learn that both Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin would pop in to say hello to the doctor, reprising their roles as Lilith and Roz, respectively. Showrunners Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris have teased the possibility that there may be a reunion between the titular character and some of his bar pals from Cheers while Grammer has voiced his hope that Succession’s Brian Cox will reprise his role as Harry Moon at some point down the line.

No release window has been set for Frasier’s big comeback, but you can check out the trailer for the first season below and stream every episode in its entirety now on Paramount+.

