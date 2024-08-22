The Big Picture Frasier's second season trailer teases nostalgic reunions and new characters, premiering on September 19.

Expect classic Frasier hijinks like disastrous dinner parties and a massive ham, with familiar faces returning.

Guest stars including Dan Butler and Amy Sedaris add to the excitement of Frasier's return.

Dr. Crane is back in his old Seattle stomping grounds in the new trailer for Season 2 of Frasier — at least for one episode. The second season of the Paramount+ revival of the classic sitcom promises to reunite Kelsey Grammer's signature character with some old friends — and introduce him to some new ones. The new season premieres on September 19. The trailer hints at all sorts of hijinks, including Frasier's famously disastrous dinner parties and his ill-fated purchase of a massive ham, as well as his long-awaited return to the recording booth of Seattle's KACL radio station, where he dispensed psychiatric advice for eleven seasons in the original series.

The trailer also teases some of the season's guest stars, including Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert as Frasier's former KACL coworkers Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and Gil Chesterton, Amy Sedaris as a therapist and Frasier superfan, and Harriet Sansom Harris returning as Frasier's diabolical agent, Bebe Glazer. It also sees Frasier's longtime friend and producer, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) become part of Frasier's Boston circle, as she returns in a recurring role this season.

What Happened in Season One of 'Frasier'?

After the death of his father, Martin (the late John Mahoney), Frasier returned to Boston, where he lived during his Cheers years, to give a guest lecture at Harvard at the behest of his old college pal Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst). He also visited his son, blue-collar firefighter Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who he has a strained relationship with; he ultimately decided to stay in Boston and live with Freddy, mirroring the setup of the original Frasier series, in which Frasier lived with his own working-class father. He also became a professor at Harvard, much to the delight of ambitious psychology chair Olivia Finch (Toks Olagundoye).

Over the course of the season, father and son clashed, but ultimately found common ground; they also both endured a visit from Freddy's mother, Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth), and bonded with Freddy's friend Eve (Jess Salgueiro), and Frasier's nephew David (Anders Keith), who inherited many of his father Niles' neuroses. In the season finale, their first Christmas without Martin proved to be difficult, but the arrival of Roz Doyle made things considerably merrier.

Frasier was created by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Frasier's second season debuts on Paramount+ with a two-episode premiere on September 19, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for season two of Frasier above.

Frasier 5 10 Dr. Frasier Crane, a celebrated radio talk show host, moves back to his hometown of Seattle after years of living in Boston. He lives with his father, Martin, a retired cop, and is frequently visited by his brother, Niles, and their eccentric housekeeper, Daphne. Each episode delves into Frasier's attempts to juggle his career, love life, and the often chaotic, but always loving, relationships with his family and friends. Release Date September 16, 1993 Creator David Angell, Peter Casey, Glen Charles, David Lee Cast Kelsey Grammer , David Hyde Pierce , Jane Leeves , Peri Gilpin , John Mahoney Main Genre Comedy Seasons 11 Network NBC Expand

