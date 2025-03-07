Earlier this year, the blues called for Frasier — and there was no cheery side of tossed salad or scrambled eggs — when the reboot was canceled by Paramount+ following its second season. Since then, fans have been hoping, wishing, and praying that the title might be picked up by another network but, as of right now, that doesn’t seem to be the case. With fingers pointed in every direction, the blame game has started, and its star has some rather strong opinions about where the project really went off the rails.

Recently speaking with the New York Post, Kelsey Grammer slammed the network behind the reboot,

saying,

“Obviously, they didn’t really promote or spend much time on it. The fellow that worked at Paramount+ when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration. So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren’t particularly passionate about the project.”

Still, the Wish You Were Here star remains hopeful that this won’t be the end of the line for his Frasier

Crane or the rest of the beloved characters, adding,

“We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will.”

The ‘Frasier’ Reboot Started With a Bang