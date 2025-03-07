Don't throw away those tossed salads and scrambled eggs quiet yet, because Kelsey Grammer is remaining confident that his Frasier revival will find a new home following its cancellation at Paramount+. While CBS Studios is actively shopping the series, the actor is already looking ahead to a potential third season—one that might just include a long-awaited Cheers reunion. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Grammer explained that Frasier’s cancellation stemmed from an internal shift at Paramount+, something that was entirely out of his hands, or the hands of those involved in bringing the show to live.

"The fellow that worked at Paramount Plus when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious[ness] of what to do with it. So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren’t particularly passionate about the project," Grammer said.

The rebooted take on Frasier followed the stuffy and pompous psychiatrist as he returned to Boston to try and reconnect with his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). The series also stars Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, and Anders Keith. It wasn't met with the best reviews, however, which may have contributed to its struggle to get off the ground on Paramount+. That said, the original series was widely considered by many to be the finest sitcom ever made, so it's not as if Grammer has forgotten how to do it.

A 'Cheers' Reunion in 'Frasier' Season 3?

Even as Frasier looks for a new home, Grammer also that he’s been discussing a reunion with his former Cheers co-star, Ted Danson. Grammer and Danson recently rekindled their friendship after a decades-long feud, and while Grammer didn’t confirm Danson’s involvement in Frasier Season 3, he did tease that the duo are "thinking of ways to work together again." Whether that means a guest spot for Danson as Sam Malone or an entirely different project remains to be seen, but bringing in Danson's star power would certainly be one way of boosting the hopes of a third season getting off the ground.

But while it remains an uncertain future, Grammer is pretty confident the show is going to find the right home, no matter where that ends up being. "We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will," he said.