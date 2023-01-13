We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.

Plot details for the revival series are still tightly under wraps, however, a description of Alan Cornwall, the character Lyndhurst is set to play does give away a little clue regarding what to expect. Alan is described as “Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy, and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier’s," which he is insecure about and reluctant to use. Their relationship is seemingly set up as a symbiotic one, as a further description of their friendship reveals that "Alan’s mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier’s thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he’s been missing in his own life.”

Both Lyndhurst and Grammer share a past work relationship that they could tap from to embody this new dynamic as both starred together in Man of La Mancha for the English National Opera at the London Coliseum. The British actor who began his career as a child actor has proven his comic chops in more than a handful of acclaimed sitcoms. He broke out with his role as Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses before going on to appear in Goodnight Sweetheart, Butterflies, The Two of Us, The Piglet Files, and After You’ve Gone. He boasts a couple of coveted awards under his belt including one British Comedy Award and 3 British Academy Television Awards.

After several years in development hell, Paramount+ last year gave the green light to the revival. It was then, revealed that the series will be set in a different city from the parent show and would explore a new set of circumstances and as such, introduce a set of new characters of which Lyndhurst's Alan is the first to be unveiled. Grammer has said that the sequel will be the titular character's third or fourth act, and as such is not a reboot, as it will be set multiple years after the events in the original series. He however revealed that some original cast members might return in guest capacities.

Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will provide the script for the revival. Grammer will produce alongside Harris, Cristalli, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. Stay tuned to Collider for more timely updates on the Frasier revival as they come.