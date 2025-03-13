Nearly two months after Paramount+ canceled this revived sitcom, it appears to now be making waves— again on the streaming platform. Today, Thursday, March 13, FlixPatrol reports that Frasier, led by Kelsey Grammer, ranks ninth on Paramount+’s Top 10 TV Shows chart in the United States, just below the 2018 sitcom The Neighborhood, which was recently renewed for an eighth and final season. Tracker takes the tenth spot, while Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone spin-off, 1923, tops the list.

The Frasier reboot was canceled on January 17, but CBS announced that they intend to shop the show to other outlets, such as Prime Video or Hulu. The fate of the series still remains uncertain and has apparently been that way even before it got scrapped. After its Season 2 finale, co-creators Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris admitted that while they didn’t really "know much” about the show’s future, the second installment was better than its prequel. In their words:

“We haven’t heard anything, but I feel like [with] the quality of the episodes and how the characters have grown and the scripts and the writing staff and everyone… I would argue that [this season is] better than the first."

Even with the cancelation, Frasier star Grammer is confident the show will find a new home soon, calling out Paramount for failing to invest enough in it and market it to a wider audience. The star and executive producer recently told the New York Post:

“We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will.”

