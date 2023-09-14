The Big Picture Paramount has released the first trailer for the rebooted series of Frasier, starring Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role as Dr. Frasier Crane.

The original series of Frasier was highly acclaimed, winning an impressive 37 Emmys and running for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004.

The new series will premiere on Thursday, October 12, with two episodes, and will be available exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

The Doctor is back in session. Paramount has just unveiled the first trailer for the eagerly anticipated return of Kelsey Grammer to his legendary and iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane in Frasier, the rebooted series which sees Grammer reprise the role he first played in Cheers nearly 40 years ago. The sequel series picks up with Frasier, this time without the rest of his extended family, as he returns to his Boston roots, a setting that marks his homecoming two decades after the original series concluded. The original iteration of Frasier stands as a revered cornerstone in the world of television sitcoms, widely acknowledged as one of the greatest and most critically acclaimed shows of all time.

Airing from 1993 to 2004, the original series achieved a remarkable 11-season run and amassed a multitude of awards and accolades. It was a juggernaut at the Primetime Emmy Awards, securing an astounding 37 Emmys during its tenure. This achievement set a historic record for the most Emmys ever won by a television series at that time. The accolades spanned across various categories, encompassing recognition for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor (Grammer), Supporting Actor (David Hyde Pierce as Niles Crane), and Supporting Actress (Bebe Neuwirth as Lilith Sternin), among others.

Who Else is Involved in 'Frasier'?

Image via Paramount+

In addition to Grammer, the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

The series comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios, in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. The first two episodes of the new series have been helmed by James Burrows, who is known for his work as co-creator, executive producer, and director of Cheers, as well as his work on Frasier, Will & Grace and Friends.

The show will premiere in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, October 12, with two episodes, and on Friday, October 13, in all other international markets where Paramount+ is available. New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays, internationally. In addition, the CBS Television Network will broadcast a special airing of the first two episodes back to back on Tuesday, October 17, beginning at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT.

You can see the first official trailer for the highly anticipated return of Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane down below.