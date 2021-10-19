The new series will be the first original animated series from Tubi.

Tubi has announced the release of its very first original animated series, The Freak Brothers, which will debut with its first two episodes on Sunday, November 14. The rest of the episodes for the first season will hit the streaming platform on Sundays until the finale on Sunday, December 26, airing eight episodes total.

The new series will be based on the comic, The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, created by Gilbert Shelton. To add to the fun, Tubi will be airing a Freak Brothers trailer during Fox’s Animation Domination Block on November 14 during Family Guy. The Freak Brothers boasts an impressive voice cast, including Woody Harrelson (Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Hunger Games), Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner John Goodman (Roseanne, The Big Lebowski), Emmy Award and Grammy Award winner Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Adam Devine (Workaholics), Blake Anderson (Workaholics), and Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live). Not only will this be Tubi’s first original animated series, but it will also mark their first move into adult animation as the brand is planning to expand its adult humor collection in the upcoming months.

The series will center around anti-establishment brothers, Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek (Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (Goodman), Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson), and the gang’s cynical cat, Kitty (Haddish) after they wake up from a 50-year weed-induced nap after smoking a “magical” strain in 1969. The trio must now adjust to life as we know it in present-day San Francisco. Devine and Anderson, who are also both serving as executive producers, will voice the roles of Chuck and Charlie who are weed connoisseurs always chasing another side gig.

The original comic played its part in critiquing the establishment, while also satirizing counterculture. It sold more than 45 million copies in 16 languages and was even praised by The Comics Journal as “One of the 100 Greatest Comics of the Century."

Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi shared his excitement in a statement saying that,

We can’t wait for Tubi viewers to freak out to The Freak Brothers, with its unforgettably irreverent comedy infused with heart, alongside an iconic ensemble voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers. This comedy is 50 years in the making and we are thrilled to have it debut on Tubi as our first original animated comedy, marking a new step for Tubi as we expand our adult humor offerings.

The Freak Brothers comes to Tubi on November 14.

