Things got freaky deaky during the final day of CinemaCon today at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace. Bringing the audience the very best of their upcoming lineup, Disney went all out with a little bit of everything for every type of fan. From the animated to the dramatic, it was all there as the studio closed out the four-day event with their presentation. And, while we loved seeing everything they had to offer, it was the nostalgia that really captured our attention, with a new look at the highly-anticipated Freakier Friday. With Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprising the roles they first played over two decades ago, the teaser ramped up the energy in the room with the pair’s return to a movie that has long been hoped for by the fandom, particularly with the big return of Jake (Chad Michael Murray).

The switch has already gone down and Tess and Anna are walking into a record store, where Tess tells Anna to flirt with Jake. With airpods in place, Tess talks Anna through her seductive routine, but Jake is pretty sure that Anna’s going through a seizure. The two women sneak off to the bathroom to touch base, but they quickly get back to the business of getting the guy. Then, we see clips of the leading ladies going wild through the streets of Los Angeles in a convertible while Chappell Roan’s "Hot To Go" plays over top.

The sequel’s first official trailer dropped back in March, and teased a swap bigger than fans could have ever imagined. Not only are Curtis’ Tess and Lohan’s Anna back in the body swap action, but new-to-the-story characters, Harper (Julia Butters) and Lily (Sophia Hammons), are also thrown into the mix. To be honest, it’s a pretty big undertaking for the creative team to take on, considering the pressure of holding the attention of viewers, but if anyone can do it, it’s filmmaker Nisha Ganatra (The High Note) and writer Jordan Weiss (Dollface).

