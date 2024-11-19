The long-anticipated Freaky Friday sequel has finished filming, and star Lindsay Lohan has announced a reunion that fans may not expect. In addition to reuniting with former co-star and onscreen mother, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lohan also revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her band from the original film will also be featured. Freaky Friday originally premiered in 2003 and was the third adaptation of the 1972 book of the same name. The sequel, Freakier Friday, will follow up on the concept of the original, this time with Anna (Lohan) as a parent herself. While many things have changed as Anna has matured, one thing has remained a constant.

"Pink Slip is back together, the band! Yes!" Lohan told Jimmy Fallon on his show. The band in the film consists of five members, including Anna and two other frontwomen, Peg (Hayley Hudson) and Maddie (Christina Vidal). Both actors have been tapped to return for the sequel of the film that fans can finally find on Hulu.

Pink Slip Is a Major Component of ‘Freaky Friday’

In the 2003 film, Pink Slip was a source of frustration for Anna’s mother, Tess (Curtis). Mother and daughter switching bodies makes Tess realize that Anna’s band isn’t just a source of rebellion, but something her daughter truly cares about. Freakier Friday will show another role reversal as Lohan shares that Anna has mellowed with age. Even so, fans can expect the band to continue to be significant to the events of the story. Per Entertainment Weekly, Curtis said there will be more musical numbers in Freakier Friday.

"I'm telling you right now, this one played a song last night at the Wiltern [theater in Los Angeles] and it is in my ear like one of those Star Trek earworms. I'm telling you, it's going to be a monster hit. I'm not going to tell you what it's called because we're in the middle of making it, but there are some old favorites played in this movie."

Curtis shared that Lohan sings a song that strikes an emotional cord. This is slightly different from the raucous rocking her teenage band does in the first film, but as Lohan stated in her Jimmy Fallon interview: “Anna has calmed down a bit since she was a teenager.” Fans can also expect Chad Michael Murray to return as Jake, the object of Anna’s affection in the film. Freakier Friday has no official release date yet, but viewers can expect a theatrical release in 2025.