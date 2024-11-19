Millennials everywhere were overjoyed when, after much speculation, it was revealed that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan would be reuniting for a sequel to the pair’s hit 2003 movie, Freaky Friday. Dubbed Freakier Friday, the film is one of the most eagerly awaited titles to grace our screens in the next year. But, how did the movie pick up so much steam so quickly? After all, years upon years have passed since the original movie dropped in cinemas more than two full decades ago. So, how did both Disney and the movie’s two stars decide that it was finally time to see what the Coleman gals have been up to after all this time? Well, during a recent conversation with Lohan for her upcoming holiday film, Our Little Secret, and Chad Michael Murray (who will reprise his role as Jake in the sequel) for his project, The Merry Gentlemen, each of the entertainers opened up to Collider’s Steve Weintraub and revealed how all the pieces fell into place.

For Lohan, the title was a long time coming, as she said:

“Well, Jamie Lee Curtis and I were very close, so we've been talking about it for a long time. For a few years, we’ve been talking about it. Then she was like, ‘Okay, I'm going to pull the trigger on this,’ and really started pushing for it. So when I was filming Irish Wish in Ireland was when she had the meeting, and she was like, ‘Okay, they're in.’”

So many of us grew up alongside Lohan thanks to her work in Disney films like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. For her, returning to the set of a Disney production was like a homecoming of sorts. Recalling what it was like to experience the magic again, Lohan said:

“Going back to working with Disney, it's such a machine, Disney, that in this weird way, I stepped on a lot, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I feel like I'm 10 years old again.’ It was just wild for me, and beautiful, and such a great experience. We had so much fun. I'm so, so excited about the movie. I'm just so excited to share it with people. It's really beautiful. It's really fun.”

Sadly, if you were hoping for some new info about Freakier Friday, Lohan is keeping it tight-lipped. Marvel may have their snipers, but the House of Mouse has something much more threatening, as the actress joked: “It’s so hard. If I try to tease anything, I don’t want to get in trouble with Mickey.”

Chad Michael Murray Says ‘Freaky Friday’ “Stood the Test of Time”

While Lohan and Curtis were chatting about a Freaky Friday sequel for who knows how long, the rest of the cast were just going about their daily lives, working on other projects. But, when the match was struck, it turned into a wildfire very quickly, with production seeming to move at warp speed. News was popping out of the woodwork left and right, with new actors like Manny Jacinto added to the family. Thankfully, the team behind the script still wanted to lean into the film’s nostalgia factor, and, voilà — this is where Murray enters the picture. In the original film, the One Tree Hill actor played Lohan’s on-screen love interest and, obviously, fans would want to know what happened to him after all these years. During his chat with Collider's Weintraub, Murray shared the timeline of events that saw him back in the body-swapping universe.

“I found out very last second. Well, actually, that's not fair. Not last second, but I found out right before we were shooting The Merry Gentlemen. Ann Marie [Sanderlin], one of our producers, called me and just said, ‘Hey, so I wanna give you a little heads-up that this is coming down the pipe, and we're gonna do it.’”

Even after more than 20 years, the hype behind Freakier Friday couldn’t be more intense, and Murray has a good idea of why that is, adding:

“The film has just stood the test of time, and it's grown, and their performances, from Jamie Lee [Curtis] and Lindsay [Lohan], were so epic that I think everyone really wants to revisit that. Everybody wants to go back to that time and just enjoy the freedom that this movie gave everybody. They had a great script, they had a great team behind it. It was a no-brainer. With Jamie propelling this thing forward and pushing it uphill and Lindsay saying, ‘Yeah, I'm gonna come back and crush it,’ it was a no-brainer for everybody, and it was awesome. So much fun. It didn't feel like work at all. Not even.”

Freakier Friday is set to arrive in cinemas on August 8, 2025. Lohan can next be seen in Netflix’s Our Little Secret on November 27, with Murray’s The Merry Gentlemen arriving on the platform a week earlier, on November 20.

