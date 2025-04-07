This summer is going to get freaky, with Jaime Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan-led Freakier Friday. Fans have seen a teaser trailer for the film that brings back familiar characters along with some new ones as we get a peek into the lives of Ana (Lohan)and Tess (Curtis). The highly-anticipated sequel to the hit 2003 body switch comedy unveiled some exclusive footage during the recently held CinemaCon where the stars teased an "aggressive teenage makeover.”

“We can't begin to tell you how amazing it's been to be back in Ana and Tessa's shoes,” Lohan said. Like the original movie, Freakier Friday will see our main characters swapping bodies, but this time in a multigenerational setup. Curtis teased, “Yes, but we don't spend that much time in those shoes actually since this Friday is even freakier because this time we have doubled the swaps.” Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the movie’s teaser trailer gave us a good idea about how the familiar world has grown along with its characters, as Anna now has a daughter of her own as well as a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

Lohan promised fans will “get to see Jamie and I take on all new personalities because we find the bodies we have swapped with our teenage counterparts.” Furthermore, Curtis teased fans would see her like “never before thanks to a very aggressive teenage makeover.” They went on to reveal that the upcoming film would provide lots of laughter and sing-a-longs. “It was really, really exciting and fun to experience,” Lohan said.

Who is behind ‘Freakier Friday’?

Ganatra directs from a script written by Jordan Weiss based on the book of the same name by Mary Rodgers. Along with Lohan, and Curtis, the film also casts Chad Michael Murray as Jake, Mark Harmon as Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Maddie, Haley Hudson as Peg, Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei, Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei's Mom, and Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Elton Bates. Also rounding off the cast are Julia Butters as Anna’s daughter Harper, Sophia Hammons as Eric’s daughter Lily, Manny Jacinto as Anna's new fiancé Eric Davies, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in an undisclosed role.

With talent across the board, Freakier Friday seems to bring back the fun and freak from the original movie and doubles down on it. The CinemaCon footage showcased hilarious chemistry between Ana and Tess with a tease of Murray’s Jake, who’s a fan favorite. By all accounts, the movie sounds like a worthy sequel and something to look forward to this summer.

Freakier Friday makes its way into cinemas on August 8. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.