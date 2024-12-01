Manny Jacinto broke our hearts as Qimir in Disney's The Acolyte (RIP, it's still too soon) earlier this year, but if we can be grateful for one thing, in the wake of its ridiculous cancellation, it could be Jacinto's elevation to star status. Up next for Jacinto is a role opposite one of his childhood idols, Lindsay Lohan, as part of Freakier Friday, and it's fair to say he can't wait. Speaking to Collider's Maggie Lovitt during a panel at FanExpo San Francisco, where the pair discussed his time on The Acolyte, The Good Place, and, of all things, civil engineering, Jacinto opened up on his excitement at taking part in the highly anticipated sequel:

"I mean, I never thought I'd be a part of the Lohanaissance. She's having a whole revolution of itself, but I remember watching Lindsay as a kid, The Parent Trap, Mean Girls and to be able to act opposite her was unreal. And also, Jamie Lee Curtis. Give it up for Jamie, because, like her acting, she's an incredible human being, they both are. It's going to be a good one, it's going to bring us back to that Disney '90s nostalgia."

What Else Can We Expect From 'Freakier Friday'?

Alongside Jacinto, Lohan, and Curtis, we know that Chad Michael Murray is set to reprise his role as Jake, Anna’s love interest from the original 2003 Freaky Friday. Disney has already been teasing fans with a photo of One Tree Hill star Murray in character, accompanied this time by a sleek new bike, which has set the rumor mill awhirl with speculation. Curtis hinted at the importance of Murray’s return, saying, "Chad is in it. And boy, oh boy, is Chad in it."

While much of the plot remains a mystery, the official synopsis reveals that Anna, now a mother, is gearing up to marry Jacinto’s character, Eric Davis, a British restaurateur. The new chapter will bring us new relationships and dynamics at play, especially with Anna’s daughter, Harper, who’s less than thrilled about her mom’s upcoming wedding, and it's probably fair to say that diehard fans can expect the same mix of humor and heartfelt moments that made the original a classic.

The 2003 Freaky Friday film, directed by Mark Waters, blew all box office expectations apart when it was released 21 years ago, earning over $160 million worldwide on a really miniscule budget. The film has since become a beloved staple on the Disney Channel and in family homes around the world. Freakier Friday is set to arrive in cinemas on August 8, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

Freaky Friday An overworked mother and her daughter did not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday. Release Date August 6, 2003 Director Mark Waters Cast Mark Harmon Jamie Lee Curtis , Lindsay Lohan , Harold Gould , Chad Michael Murray Runtime 97 Minutes Writers Mary Rodgers , Heather Hach , Leslie Dixon

