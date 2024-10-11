After many months of anticipation, Walt Disney Studios has finally announced when audiences can expect Freakier Friday to hit the big screen. The company stated that the sequel will premiere in theaters on August 8, 2025. Less than a year from now, viewers will be reunited with Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan). While the sequel will be released at the end of the summer season, Freakier Friday will face plenty of competition at the box office. The Bad Guys 2 will race towards multiplexes the week before the sequel's release, followed by the premiere of Nobody 2 a week later.

Freakier Friday will follow the two main characters of the story many years after the events of the first installment. It's hard to recover after switching bodies with somebody else, and going through it again will prove to be a difficult task for Anna and Tess. The sequel will also mark the return of Chad Michael Murray to the role of Jake. The character was crucial to the events of Freaky Friday, taking into account how he fell in love with Anna while she was going through the body swap. It remains to be seen what the relationship between the two will look like when Freakier Friday premieres in theaters next year.

Nisha Granata was the filmmaker responsible for directing Freakier Friday. The artist previously worked on And Just Like That and Black Monday. Not only has Granata shown her talents for directing entertaining comedies, but she also has an impressive working relationship with the studio. The director was one of the writers behind The Cheetah Girls: One World. Freakier Friday will allow Granata to return to the Disney roots of her career.

Who Else Will Star in 'Freakier Friday'?

Image via Disney

Freakier Friday will see Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan return to the roles that made the first movie an unforgettable hit, but they won't be the only performers taking the spotlight on the big screen. Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell and Haley Hudson will also be seen in the sequel. And after starring as a powerful villain in this summer's The Acolyte, Manny Jacinto has been cast in Freakier Friday in an undisclosed role. The stage has been set for Anna and Tess to wreak havoc once again, as audiences get closer to a sequel they have been waiting for over the course of two decades.

Freakier Friday will premiere in theaters in the United States on August 8, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.