Be careful where you go today because things are looking pretty darn freaky out there. No, it isn’t Friday the 13th, but today, Disney has dropped the debut trailer for the highly-anticipated return of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in Freakier Friday! Yes, millennials, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for as the two queens are back at it again. A lot has changed, but even more has stayed the same in the movie that’s been more than two decades in the making, as filmmaker Nisha Ganatra (Late Night) takes over the reins and steers Anna (Lohan) and Tess’ (Curtis) story into a new chapter. Set for an arrival on August 8, we’re just a few months away from what will certainly be the most freaky Friday of our lives.

Freakier Friday’s star-studded cast is on display in the debut trailer, with Saturday Night Live alum, Vanessa Bayer, reading the palms of the mother and daughter and warning them of more lessons to be learned. But there’s no outrunning fate, and with Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!” cheering them along, the pair swippy swaps again — much to their collective discontent. But wait — a TWIST! Not only have Tess and Anna traded bodies, but so have the latter’s daughter and stepdaughter. Yes, folks, we are in for an incredibly trippy ride that will hopefully have the perfect amount of nostalgia mixed with a fresh plotline and also, quite possibly, the wig that Curtis wore in Halloween Ends.

Who Else Will Get Freaky Deaky?

One of the most promising pieces of the puzzle for Freakier Friday is the lengthy lineup of cast members who will reprise their roles from the original Mark Waters-helmed movie of the early aughts. It just goes to show that the script they read (which was penned by Jordan Weiss) lives up to the movie of yesteryear and was something worth making because it was good not just because they could. Joining Lohan and Curtis are returning names such as Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Haley Hudson, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Lucille Soong and Stephen Tobolowsky. Meanwhile, Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons will join the side of the newbies alongside Jacinto and Bayer.

You can check out the first-look trailer of Freakier Friday above to get a better feel of how the weirdness will play out when the movie arrives in cinemas on August 8.