The cult classic TV show Freaks and Geeks only ran for 12 episodes back in the 1999-2000 season, but the high school dramedy from Paul Feig and Judd Apatow continues to top “Best of All Time” lists 20 years after its cancellation. Beginning next week, fans will finally be able to stream all 18 episodes of the beloved series on Hulu, complete with its star-studded original soundtrack featuring artists like Joan Jett, Styx, Van Halen, Rush, The Who, and Billy Joel.

As reported by The A.V. Club, Freaks and Geeks will be available on Hulu January 25. The show, which follows a group of awkward nerds and burnout teens attending William McKinley High School in fictional Chippewa, Michigan in 1980, has one of the most impressive casts in recent history, including Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Martin Starr, Busy Phillips, John Frances Daley, and Samm Levine. Frequent guest stars include Rashida Jones, Lizzy Caplan, Ben Foster, Shia LaBeouf, Kevin Corrigan, David Koechner, Jason Schwartzman, David Krumholtz, and Leslie Mann. Virtually every person on Freaks and Geeks has since gone on to become a recognizable star, and it’s wild to watch baby versions of them bounce off of each other in a heartfelt, tightly written high school sitcom.

As fans no doubt remember, Freaks and Geeks' pop-rock soundtrack featuring contemporary hit songs from several major bands has long been a thorn in the side of the series’ home video releases. (Licensing a song for a single broadcast is one thing, but landing that license for syndication and/or a DVD release can be a prohibitively expensive proposition, and Freaks and Geeks features over 120 songs from dozens of artists.) Luckily, an agreement seems to have been reached, and we’ll soon be able to binge the entire series with its original musical selection intact. Freaks and Geeks lands on Hulu January 25. I for one will immediately be watching “Beers and Weirs,” in which Starr’s character Bill Haverchuck gets drunk and watches Dallas, as if I don’t already own the entire series on DVD.

