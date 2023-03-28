John Francis Daley may be the man half responsible for the brilliance of both Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the beloved Game Night, but before that he was Sam Weir on the classic Freaks & Geeks. The show that brought us so many stars of today like Jason Segal, Linda Cardellini, Busy Phillips, Lizzy Caplan, and more, it is a show that captures the teenage experience in a way that has captivated audiences for decades, at this point. And rightfully so! Even if the show, at the time, was constantly in threat of being canceled. Any show that gives us Seth Rogen is a great one to watch, and it was one that Judd Apatow really did a great job with—and it's where he found a lot of his future casts.

What works so well with that cast is that, for the most part, we still love seeing them in movies and television shows today. Which includes Martin Starr and Samm Levine. Now, all these years later, Daley is working on huge movies like Honor Among Thieves, while Starr is off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and returning as Roman in Party Down Season 3 with Levine writing, producing, and acting in shows like Minx. The point is: They're all booked and busy. But they still came together to help Daley promote his new film in...a perfectly geeky way.

Yes, the movie is about classic Dungeons & Dragons characters and formatting but it also feels like you, yourself, are going through a campaign. So why not have Levine, Starr, and Daley all play a campaign together to bring the Freaks & Geeks fans into the world of Daley's movies? It's the reunion that we've been waiting for! Especially since they've been playing this game of D&D for...23 years?! Watch the video here:

Who Doesn't Love a Reunion?

The video has the three sitting at the table after Levine (who is presumably playing his character Neal from the show which is now streaming) rolls the dice to lose all his flesh and bones. Which has Starr (who played Bill on the show) telling him that he can't roll again because he's dead with Daley confirming his death. It then makes the three realize that they've been playing this game for 23 years and that both Starr and Levine have beards while Daley still "hasn't hit puberty yet." It's just a sweet way of tying in the series that kickstarted Daley's career to his new movie.

By the end of the clip Daley laughs that someone should turn the game into a movie and lucky for us, he did! Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on March 31. You can watch our recent interview with Daley and his co-director Jonathan Goldstein, as well as producer Jeremy Latcham down below. And don't miss the final trailer for the Chris Pine-led adventure!