Linda Cardellini Is Open to More ‘Freaks and Geeks,’ but It’s All About the Material

–

We’re just days away from dropping the full Collider Connected interview with Linda Cardellini, but first, we’ve got yet another preview clip for you! Collider Connected is all about paving the way from the beginning of a filmmaker’s career to their current project – in Cardellini’s case, it’s the hit Netflix series Dead to Me. Thus far, we’ve shared Cardellini’s experience teaming with Josh Trank for Capone and her thoughts on Laura Barton’s run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now it’s time to go back even further to address the cult classic, Freaks and Geeks.

Cardellini led the show as Lindsay Weir, a teenager struggling to find her place in high school in the 80s. Even though Freaks and Geeks was canceled after only 12 of its 18 episodes had aired on NBC during the 1999-2000 season, the show is widely beloved and often considered one of the best of all time. For that reason, a Freaks and Geeks reunion will always be a hot topic and it’s one the ensemble is asked about often. The cast has expressed varying levels of interest over the years, so while chatting with Cardellini, I couldn’t help but to check in and see where she stands on the matter. Here’s what she said:

“I mean, if everybody was in it, sure. But it depends. People are in lots of different places in their lives, and I think, more than anything, it would have to be about the material. I mean, forget whether or not any of us are willing to do it, I think you get something that’s good enough, I think everybody involved is smart enough to realize when something is very good. I think that it’s hard because Freaks and Geeks was about a time where you’re in between being an adult and a child, and how awkward that is and how painful that is, and how gigantic those problems seem and then when you grow out of them, you realize that there’s such a bigger life around just that moment in time. So I think that there’s an innocence and a fragility about that time in your life that I think might be harder to mine the same kind of comedy when they’re older.”

Cardellini makes a fair point right there. For anyone who’s been itching for more Freaks and Geeks since 2000, it’ll probably be tough – if not impossible – to bring the characters back to screen with the exact same style of comedy and tone to the material. But, you “come of age” at multiple stages of life. There’s no going back to the time when Lindsay and co. tried to survive high school, but it could be well worth reconnecting with the characters in their 30s and 40s, and seeing how their high school experiences and the realization that there’s so much more to life than what happened at McKinley High affected them as they got older.

But, of course, as Cardellini states, it’s all about the material. Will Paul Feig and the team ever manage to crack the code and keep the Freaks and Geeks legacy going with new material? I certainly hope so.