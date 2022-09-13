Tod Browning's sideshow classic Freaks (1932) has had a long and checkered history in horror cinema. Following the success of Dracula (from a story by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston) for Universal Horror, Metro Goldwyn Mayor had high expectations for their next feature and was keen to capitalize on the success of the talking monster movies currently being put out by other studios. Browning had cut his teeth on silent movies with several collaborations with Lon Chaney for MGM and thought he would be the perfect choice for their next horror feature. After all, Dracula made Bela Lugosi a household name and is regarded as one of the first in the Universal Horror Movie canon. Between Dracula and Frankenstein, the famous monsters were single-handedly responsible for kickstarting The Golden Age of Hollywood Horror.

MGM executive Irving Thalberg wanted to make a horror movie to capitalize on the success of Universal’s monster movies. He assembled a team of people like scriptwriter Willis Goldberg, who put together a script loosely based on the short story "Spurs" by Todd Robins. The story of Freaks would take place in a carnival sideshow and Browning (who’d worked in vaudeville and as carny barker) knew this world inside and out, was called in to direct the picture. When it was released in 1932, it was reviled. Audiences recoiled in horror at the actors with real-life disabilities and MGM attempted to salvage the movie. In an effort to make it more accessible to audiences, the producer (without Browning's consent) cut thirty minutes from the running time. In a quote from In 100 Greatest Cult Films by Christopher J. Olson, we learn a bit more about the censorship Freaks was subjected to at the time: "Thalbert showed a ninety-minute cut of the film to a preview audience that fled the theatre in disgust, prompting the producer to cut nearly 30 minutes from the film."

The Ban

The move failed miserably at the box office, after the new cut was pulled from theaters throughout America, British censors banned it from playing in the UK from 1932 to 1953, one of the longest bans in the country's history. It was also banned in various states in America and Australia. Once MGM abandoned Browning's film, the rights were sold to exploitation provocateur Dwain Esper. In the 1960s Freaks started to enjoy a renewed interest, and it became a regular at midnight screenings.

The Story

Freaks begins with a framing device taking the form of a carnival barker regaling audiences with tales of the "Freaks." He warns the audience that what they’re about to see will traumatize them. A group gathers around a pen, and it is revealed – not to us, but to the onlookers. One woman screams and the rest gasp in terror. He then starts to relay a story about the thing in the box, and we are taken back to when it all began. It is a sideshow circus and there is a coterie of "Freaks" who have formed a loving collective and work very hard on each of their individual shows. There is the beginning of a conflict between Hans (Harry Earles) and his wife-to-be Frieda (Daisy Earles, his real-life sister) because of trapeze artist Cleopatra (Olga Baclanova), a greedy and evil woman who is conspiring to murder Hans (with a little help from A-Hole Hercules) and take his money. Many of the other sideshow people are suspicious of Olga and suspect her true motives. They have a dinner party inviting Olga to be "one of us" and her horrid reaction exposes her for what she is. Through a clever twist, Hans realizes Hercules and Olga’s murderous plot, and the tiny community carries out traumatic revenge. Browning wanted to present his "Freaks" as outwardly flawed and inwardly good people, while more traditional beautiful people masked petty cruelty.

RELATED: Why Tod Browning's 'Dracula' Still Has The Power to Scare

The Freaks

Browning’s film offers an insight into "A Day in the Life" of these performers. Still one of the strangest films in horror cinema by a studio, it did provide an accurate depiction of sideshow culture. They were all professional circus performers. Browning's previous work in the circus gave him an affinity for these outsiders, and he wanted to tell their stories in a way that wasn’t exploitative. They put out a massive casting call, only to be inundated with resumes from sideshows and circuses all over America. Allegedly, after their work on The Unholy Three, James Earles approached him with the Spurs short story and Lon Chaney was the man who wanted to appear in it. He succumbed to lung cancer and passed away. So Browning cast the film full of real sideshow performers. Harry Earles and Daisy Earles weren’t relegated to minor players but had leading roles. Peter Robinson, The Living Skeleton signed up. Jennie Lee Snow, Elvira Snow and Schlitzie took on the roles of the "Pinheads," and they were joined by Living Torso Prince Randian and conjoined twins Daisy and Violet Hilton. They did vaudeville acts with Daisy playing piano and Violet playing sax.

The Aftermath

Although Browning directed a few smaller, minor films after, Freaks essentially ended his career. Tod Browning died, an isolated alcoholic, in 1962, before the critical reassessments began. As early as 1964, in the Spring issue of Film Quarterly, John Thomas called the film a "minor masterpiece." It wasn't until the 1990s when it truly gained wide praise, garnering a place on the United States National Film Registry. It is now considered Tod Browning's best film.