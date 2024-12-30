Horror movies might be more popular than ever now, but a century ago they were looked down upon. There might have been monster hits like King Kong in 1932, but another 1932 film, Freaks, didn't have that kind of popularity when it came out. Tod Browning had been a director for a few decades and was just a year removed from making Dracula with Bela Lugosi, but then came his most controversial offering.

Freaks is a tragic and terrifying story, but it can be hard to watch now because of how it characterizes its physically different cast. One of the labeled "freaks" was played by a sideshow performer named Schiltzie, who was known as Samuel Whiskers and Pin Head in the film. When he died, he was so forgotten that he didn't even get a tombstone. However, decades later, the internet came together to make sure that his memory would be honored forever.

'Freaks' Is One of Horror's Most Infamous Movies

1932's Freaks is certainly a one-of-a-kind horror film like you've never seen before. Its plot centers on a traveling circus, with an able-bodied trapeze artist, Cleopatra (Olga Baclanova) looking to scam another member of the show, a man with dwarfism named Hans (Harry Earles), out of his money. The circus performers who are there to have their physical differences exploited are indeed treated like freaks, but they're not here to just cower and take the abuse. These so-called freaks set out for revenge against their tormenters, leaving the viewer to wonder just who the true freaks really are.

Freaks is a celebrated classic, but it's not one without controversy due to how it portrays and exploits its cast. It's not only made up of Harry Earles with his dwarfism, but his similarly-abled sister, Daisy Earles, along with others like Johnny Eck, who had sacral agenesis, and conjoined twin sisters Daisy and Violet Hilton. One of the most well known "freaks" is a sideshow performer simply known as Schlitzie, who had microcephaly, a rare birth defect which causes a baby to be born with a smaller head than usual.

Schlitzie Lived for Decades After Starring in 'Freaks'

Schlitize might have been in Freaks to look scary to the audience, but his character was a sweet one. In the years after, he became a bit of a cult icon with horror fans, so much so that The Ramones wrote a song called "Pinhead" in tribute to him. It even included the famous Freaks chant of “Gabba Gabba We Accept You! We Accept You! One of Us!” His real name was never verified, but Schlitzie was born in the Bronx around 1901. He was said to have the mental capacity of a toddler, and while he couldn't really talk, he could mimic other people. For years during adulthood, he was a circus performer, being portrayed as a female, and even wearing a dress, even though he was a male.

After Freaks, Schlitzie continued to perform in side shows and a few other movies, while he became legally adopted by circus trainers George and Dolores Surtees. He eventually retired and had a seemingly peaceful last few years of his life in Los Angeles before he passed away in 1971. No one knew exactly how old he was. He could have been 70, or in his mid-80s. Schlitzie's past, from his true name to his actual birth date, was never known, but when horror fans found out that he had been buried in an unmarked grave, they decided he would be forgotten no longer.

The Internet Came Together To Buy Schlitzie a Tombstone

Schlitzie was buried at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights, California. His grave remained unmarked for thirty-seven years, but then a website changed everything. Findadeath.com was founded as a way to find where celebrities are buried. In 2008, a member of their forum who went by the username of Death Hag Cynthia began a forum thread, determined to find a way to get Schlitzie a tombstone. After calling the cemetery and finding out how much money was needed, Cynthia started a fundraiser, where the needed funds were gathered.

Schlitzie now as a tombstone to mark where he rests. It sweetly lists his last name as Surtees, in tribute to the family who took him in and loved him for who he was. This is just another example of how close the horror community is. A lot of us get treated like freaks for the movies we love, but we see the value in everyone, especially those seen as being different or less than. Horror fans couldn't help but look at Schlitzie and think, "We accept you! One of us!"

Freaks is available to watch on Tubi.

