Nothing says "Celebrate the release digital, Blu-ray, and DVD release of Freaky" quite like sharing an exclusive deleted scene. That's right: We're preparing for the the release of the latest horror comedy from director and co-writer Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) with some exclusive new content. Specifically, a deleted scene featuring the heroes of this Freaky tale. If you're a big fan of Freaky and understand the unique pain of a particularly troublesome Uber driver, then this deleted scene is for you.

Just to bring you up to speed: Freaky follows Millie (Kathryn Newton), a shy teen who becomes the latest victim of a local series killer known as "The Butcher" (Vince Vaughn). Instead of killing Millie, The Butcher's preferred killing device is a ceremonial dagger that causes him to switch bodies with Millie. With only one day to track down The Butcher, who is now wreaking havoc in her body, Millie must convince her friends (Misha Osherovich, Celeste O'Connor, and Uriah Shelton) to help her while trying to keep a low profile since she's stuck in The Butcher's body.

This exclusive Freaky clip transports us inside of the world's slowest Uber, which our teen heroes — The-Butcher-but-technically-Millie(Vaughn), Josh (Osherovich), Nyla (O'Connor), and Booker (Shelton) — are taking to get to the warehouse party where Millie-but-technically-The-Butcher (Newton) is lurking. This teen team is desperate to get where they're going because, if they don't get The Butcher and Millie back in the same room, these two can't switch back into their own bodies before midnight and then all hope will be lost. Unfortunately, they can't really explain this to their Uber driver, who is not only going slow, but is going under the speed limit. And when Booker's diplomatic efforts to get the driver to speed up fail, Josh uses the threat of a low rating to try and get her to speed up. Unfortunately, this tactic doesn't work out the way our heroes expect.

Freaky is available to own on digital beginning January 26 before arriving on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, February 9 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Watch our exclusive Freaky clip below featuring Vince Vaughn, Misha Osherovich, Celeste O'Connor, and Uriah Shelton. For more, check out our round-up of our picks for the best thrillers of 2020 — including Freaky!

