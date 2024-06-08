The Big Picture The Fablemans star Julia Butters is rumored to join Freaky Friday 2.

Original stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to return, with Chad Michael Murray expressing interest.

Director Nisha Ganatra leads the way for Freaky Friday 2, with release details and additional casting still unknown.

Julia Butters, known for her small yet impactful roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Fabelmans, is reportedly in talks to join Freaky Friday 2, per Deadline, citing a report from Jeff Sneider. Butters would star opposite Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in the long-awaited sequel. The majority of the plot, as well as a release date for Freaky Friday 2, are not yet known.

Butters's reported role in the sequel is unknown. Based on a casting call, the film looks to see Lohan and Curtis's characters swapping bodies with the daughter of Lohan's Anna Coleman and her soon-to-be stepdaughter. It would be very easy to see Butters taking on one of these roles. The daughter's name is Harper, and she struggles to come to terms with her mother marrying a British restaurateur with a daughter of his own. Harper is more of a tomboy, while Eric's daughter Lily struggles to get along with Harper. Butters is more than likely taking on the role of either Harper or Lily.

An exact release for Freaky Friday 2 is not yet known. Outside of Lohan and Lee Curtis, it's unknown if other cast members will join, though Chad Michael Murray has expressed his interest. The original Freaky Friday premiered in theaters in 2003 and grossed $160.8 million worldwide. That total is impressive considering the film's budget of $26 million. A tidy profit like that is surely what Disney is looking for with this sequel, which further begs the question of whether Freaky Friday 2 will be a theatrical release or placed on Disney+. Nisha Ganatra (Late Night, The High Note) is directing Freaky Friday 2.

What Films Has Julia Butters Starred In?

Image via Universal

While not a household name quite yet, moviegoers are sure to have seen Butters in one project or another in the last few years. Butters broke into Hollywood in films such as 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi and Term Life. However, most audiences likely first saw her in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she held her own opposite the film's star, Leonardo DiCaprio. Recently, Butters starred in Netflix's The Gray Man as well as Steven Spielberg's autobiographical The Fabelmans, playing the pivotal role of Sammy's (Gabriel LaBelle) sister, Reggie.

2024 has been a busy year for both of the original Freaky Friday stars in Lohan and Lee Curtis. Lohan starred in Netflix's romantic comedy Irish Wish and also had a cameo appearance in the film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical. She'll also be the lead in another romantic comedy for Netflix later this year, Our Little Secret. As for Lee Curtis, she'll next be seen in Eli Roth's Borderlands film. She also has a supporting role in James L. Brooks's next film, Ella McCay.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news on Freaky Friday 2. The original Freaky Friday is available to stream now on Disney+.

Freaky Friday (2003) An overworked mother and her daughter did not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday. Release Date August 6, 2003 Director Mark Waters Cast Mark Harmon Jamie Lee Curtis , Lindsay Lohan , Harold Gould , Chad Michael Murray Runtime 97 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Mary Rodgers , Heather Hach , Leslie Dixon Expand

