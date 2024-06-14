The Big Picture Manny Jacinto, known for his role in The Acolyte, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Freaky Friday 2 alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

While details about Jacinto's role and the plot are under wraps, the film is confirmed to begin shooting later this summer in Los Angeles.

Jacinto has been making waves in Hollywood, with recent appearances in Top Gun: Maverick and nominations for his performance in The Good Place.

While currently starring in a stacked ensemble in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, one star of The Acolyte has reportedly found his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Manny Jacinto, who plays the enigmatic yet charming Qimir in the latest Star Wars Disney+ series, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Freaky Friday 2. Jacinto joins Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan who are reprising their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, respectively. Julia Butters, best known for her role as Trudi in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, is also reportedly in talks to star in Freaky Friday 2.

Details about Jacinto's role are being kept under wraps, as well as the plot of the film, but it's confirmed to begin shooting later this summer in Los Angeles. Nisha Ganatra, who has more than 40 directorial credits to her name but is best known for her work directing Late Night, will helm the film. The script comes from Jordan Weiss, the scribe who has made a name for herself writing Dollface and also an episode of Harley Quinn. Original Freaky Friday producer Andrew Gunn will also return to produce the sequel, but it's unknown at this time whether it is eyeing a theatrical or streaming release.

Hollywood Heartthrob Manny Jacinto’s Career Is Red-Hot

Close

In addition to appearing in The Acolyte, Jacinto has put together an impressive run of late, starring in several big projects of note. He previously starred in the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick (which was beaten out only by James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water), alongside Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, and Jennifer Connelly. Jacinto also received several nominations from the Gold Derby TV Awards and IGN for his performance as Jason Mendoza in The Good Place, the high-concept feel-good romance that is currently streaming on Netflix. One of the several projects on the horizon for Jacinto is Bedrock, the animated Fred Flintstone revival, in which he'll star in Bam Bam alongside Stephen Root, Amy Sedaris, and Joe Lo Truglio. He'll also appear in Balestra, the sports thriller about a competitive fencer from director Nicole Dorsey and writer Imran Zaidi, which also stars James Badge Dale and Cush Jumbo.

Freaky Friday 2 is set to begin filming this summer but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch Jacinto in The Acolyte, now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

WATCH ON DISNEY+