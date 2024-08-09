The Big Picture Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising her role in the Freaky Friday sequel with Lindsay Lohan, set for release in 2025.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is on a roll playing a variety of roles and having fun with them. After giving a heart-wrenching performance in The Bear Season 3’s episode ‘Ice Chips,’ she is now playing Tannis in the latest movie adaptation of Borderlands videogame. The actor is also working on the sequel of Freaky Friday with Lindsay Lohan, which will drop sometime in 2025. Recently, on Borderlands red carpet, she gave an exciting update about the sequel.

A Freaky Friday sequel was always on fans’ minds, however, wheels started rolling in 2023 with the actors Lohan and Curtis publicly hinting at the story and the official production began in May, earlier this year. Along with the central characters, Chad Michael Murray, who played Jake in the original feature, is also set to return for the sequel. Speaking to Variety, Curtis recalled the first table read for the movie, which was garnering a lot of laughs already, “All of a sudden, the Chad Michael Murray character comes into the story, and I’m telling you, the entire room changed. Every woman in the room was leaning forward. The laughter, the applause that he got!” She further revealed that after the table read, she spoke to the executives and top talents.

“I walked up to the director and producers. I was like, ‘We need to stretch that taffy. He is gold. His character is just so fabulous.’ Jake is back, in a big, big way.”

What Do We Know About ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Freaky Friday 2 is directed by Nisha Ganatra from a script by Jordan Weiss. The movie is billed to have a “multigenerational twist” and picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) underwent an identity crisis in the original movie. Flash forward, Anna now has a daughter of her own as well as a soon-to-be stepdaughter. Things take a turn as Tess and Anna navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge. With another body switch, they discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Along with Lohan, Curtis, and Murray, the film also casts Mark Harmon as Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Maddie, Haley Hudson as Peg, Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei, Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei's Mom, and Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Elton Bates. Also rounding off the cast are Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Currently, no release date has been revealed for Freaky Friday 2, it is expected to drop sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, you can learn more about the legacy sequel with our guide here.

