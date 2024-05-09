The Big Picture Chad Michael Murray is excited about the possibility of returning for Freaky Friday 2, alongside co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

The 2003 film grossed over $160 million worldwide and is the third adaptation of Mary Rodgers' novel, with Murray hoping to reprise his role as Jake.

Murray also hinted at a potential sequel to his other 2000s movie, A Cinderella Story, after his daughter expressed interest in seeing him in the role of Austin Ames again.

It's been over a month since Freaky Friday 2 was confirmed, and Chad Michael Murray is now talking about a potential return to the movie. ET reports that Murray expressed delight about the possibility, and his wish may just be granted given that his co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are set to return. Freaky Friday (2003) sees Curtis play Tess Coleman and Lohan acting as her daughter Anna Coleman, while Murray stars as Jake, Anna's love interest.

The fantasy comedy, directed by Mark Waters and written by Heather Hach and Leslie Dixon, is based on Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel of the same name. It is the third adaptation of the same story and the fifth installment in general in the Freaky Friday franchise. Walt Disney Pictures released Freaky Friday in theaters in August 2003, and it grossed over $160 million worldwide on a budget of $26 million.

Murray hopes to take on the role of Jake once more and anticipates a call from the director, Waters. He exclaimed, "How great would that be? To bring Jake back? It's one of those things where [it was] such a big part of my life. I mean, that was one of the main reasons for doing Mother of the Bride is when Mark called, and I got to talk to Mark [Waters], and I said, 'Mark, we're gonna get the band back together. Let's go.'"

Murray Wants A Sequel For Another Movie From The 2000s

The Freaky Friday star who reunited with Waters for Mother of the Bride is not only looking forward to starring as Jake again but would also be thrilled to see the film even if he doesn't come back. He also teased a potential sequel to another of his movies from the 2000s, A Cinderella Story, thanks to his daughter's fascination with his role as Austin Ames.

"It's been awesome, and now my daughter saw A Cinderella Story, and so that was a really interesting and fun moment," Murray said. "She looked at me, and she goes, 'You need to make another one of those, Daddy.'" The actor has had a longtime fondness for the teen romcom and even pitched a draft plot for a possible sequel. He also confirmed that he would gladly make a comeback to his role alongside his co-star Hilary Duff.

Despite Murray's enthusiasm, he is not so optimistic. He said, "I think, as we know, things don't always work out, so I think they went their separate ways, and we bring them back now, post-splits from their significant others, into a new Cinderella story." Meanwhile, no release date has been confirmed yet for Freaky Friday 2, but the 2003 film is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

