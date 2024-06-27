More than 20 years after its release, the 2003 version of Freaky Friday is finally getting a sequel. The OG installment followed Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan), a mother-and-daughter duo that have extremely different personalities and don't look eye-to-eye on most things. After the two engage in a fight at a Chinese restaurant, they accidentally switch bodies and live in each other's skin for a while. Throughout this time, they begin to learn to respect each other's way of life and rekindle their bond.

A follow-up has been a subject of conversation for quite some time, with Lee Curtis hinting at it back in 2022 during her guest appearance on The View, saying the following:

“Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon. I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world.”

Lohan was equally drawn to the opportunity to share the screen with her former co-star, confirming the news back in March while on Radio Andy. Yet, it was only recently that more information about the sequel came out, including the return of more actors from the OG ensemble and further insight into the plot. As the cast and crew head to set to introduce another body swap venture, here is everything we know so far about the film.

According to Disney in a recent social media post, Freaky Friday 2 will come out next year. Although a set date hasn't been confirmed yet, the film will probably be released over the summer or the fall, given that production has just started.

7 Will 'Freaky Friday 2' Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?

The film will arrive in theaters first before heading to streaming, much like other Disney + titles. The original installment grossed over $160 million worldwide during its theatrical run and, given its comfort-watch popularity over the years, there might be an even greater box office reception for the sequel.

Although there were rumors that the Freaky Friday follow-up would come out directly on streaming, like Hocus Pocus 2, the news was demystified through Disney's social media post, featuring the release window and the two leads on set.

6 Does 'Freaky Friday 2' Have a Trailer Yet?

Given that the film is still in its early stages, an official trailer isn't out yet. However, keep an eye on this page for future reference since it will be updated once a clip is released. In the meantime, here is a behind-the-scenes look at Curtis and Lohan on their first day on set, with photographers taking pictures of them in front of their trailers.

5 Which Stars Are Returning for 'Freaky Friday 2'?

In addition to Curtis and Lohan, there are several cast members from the OG film that will return for the sequel. Starting with Chad Michael Murray, who played Jake, Anna's brooding love interest who was torn between falling for her or her mother after the body swap. The actor, who recently teamed up with Freaky Friday director Mark Waters on Netflix's Father of the Bride, had already expressed his interest in coming back for the follow-up. Yet, it was only on Monday that it was officially announced that Murray would return to the set, alongside his former co-stars.

Mark Harmon will also play Ryan, Tess' husband, for the second time in the sequel. Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson will be reprising their roles as Anna's best friends and fellow members of the rock band Pink Slip. Rosalind Chao will return as Pei-Pei, alongside Lucille Soong, who will play Pei-Pei's mother again. Soong's character was largely responsible for the first film's body-swapping incident since she gave the protagonists the Chinese fortune cookies that instigated the switch. Lastly, Stephen Tobolowsky will reprise his role as Mr. Bates, Anna's teacher, who would continuously give her bad grades in class given his failed attempt to get together with her mom in high school.