The Big Picture The highly anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday, called Freakier Friday, wrapped production and is set for a 2025 release.

The multigenerational body switch feature sees most of the original cast returning for more chaos and hilarity.

Lindsay Lohan shared her excitement for the film on Instagram, revealing that this time, the switches will be even "freakier" than before.

We are a step closer to Freakier Friday! The highly anticipated sequel of 2004 hit Freaky Friday led by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan is set for a 2025 release and has wrapped production. Fans are very excited to see the chaos this multigenerational body switch feature brings that has most of the cast returning. The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra and by the looks of the set images it seems another hilarious chapter in the franchise is in making.

Lohan took to Instagram, to share the wrap announcement, as she shares a behind the scenes image of her cycling on the set. “That’s a wrap on FREAKIER FRIDAY!” The actor wrote, further thanking the cast and crew “who put so much love and effort into making this movie! Can’t wait to share it with you all,” she shared her excitement.

What Do We Know About ‘Freakier Friday’?

Image via Disney

The legacy Sequel is billed to have a “multigenerational twist” and picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) underwent an identity crisis in the original movie. The film follows Anna, who now has a daughter of her own as well as a soon-to-be stepdaughter. Though things take a turn as Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice as they get tangled in another body switch.

"Things get crazier now," Lohan previously reveled adding that "the switches are definitely freakier" compared to the first movie. But the family dynamic has brought some change to Anna, from last what we saw of her as a teenager, "Anna is grown up now. She has a teenage daughter, so there's a lot going on in that relationship. Although Anna has calmed down a bit since she was a teenager," Lohan explained. Though the film certainly contains a new track from Lohan as Anna continues her love for music.

Along with Lohan, and Curtis, the film also brings back Chad Michael Murray as Jake, Mark Harmon as Ryan, along with Christina Vidal Mitchell as Maddie, Haley Hudson as Peg, Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei, Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei's Mom, and Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Elton Bates. Also rounding off the cast are Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Currently, no release date has been revealed for Freakier Friday, it is expected to drop sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, you can learn more about the legacy sequel with our guide here.