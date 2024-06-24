This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Fans can rejoice as Disney confirms Freaky Friday 2 has started filming, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan returning.

Social media post reveals both leads back in action, fulfilling long-time viewer dreams to see Tess and Anna Coleman again.

Let's hope their next swap is smoother than the last - get ready for more comedic chaos with this highly anticipated sequel.

Get ready to explore yet another comedy where two people might get to live in each other's shoes for a day, with Disney confirming that Freaky Friday 2 has begun filming through a social media post. The picture the studio shared this morning featured both Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, with the performers more than ready to reprise their roles. It's been years since audiences caught up with Tess and Anna Coleman, but after a long time of viewers asking to see the characters once again, they'll finally get their wish. Hopefully, their next adventure won't be as messy as the last one.