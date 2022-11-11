When actor Jamie Lee Curtis suggested that she’s “wide open” to doing a Freaky Friday 2 couple of months ago, seemed like she was very serious. Now her co-star Lindsay Lohan is also corroborating the idea of bringing back the body-swapping, mother-daughter duo once again to the silver screen. In a recent chat with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the star seemingly confirmed that they'd “both be into it."

Lohan was on the late-night show to promote her new Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. During their conversation Fallon mentions Curtis’ comment about her pitch to Disney for a Freaky Friday sequel to which Lohan confirmed, "We did speak about it, yeah." When Fallon asked whether the project is “moving forward” the actor coyly shared that she was on set for her current movie when Curtis reached out, saying:

"Let's just take the fact that I was on set filming at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes, and you just get excited and distracted immediately, so I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, 'I'm on set, I have to focus.' Then she said Freaky Friday 2, and I got more excited."

When further probed by the host about things getting in motion for the sequel, the actor nodded and confirmed, "We'd both be into it." Curtis revealed her idea for a Freak Friday sequel in a previous interview with The View, divulging that she’s like to see Lindsay “be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world.” She further mentioned that she has already “written to Disney” with ideas about what their character could be doing today.

The original movie was based on a 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers about a mother, Tess, and her teenage daughter, Anna, who do not get along well. In a fateful accident, bodies are switched following a magical Chinese fortune cookie, and they are stuck into each other’s bodies till they sort out their differences. The movie is full of colorful twists and turns as Anna gives Tess a makeover while she’s in her body and Tess tries to be a good girl while she is in her punk daughter’s body. It is certainly one of the most loved teenage movies of the early 2000s. Freaky Friday was directed by Mark Waters from a script by Heather Hach and Leslie Dixon and went on to gross $160 million worldwide on a $26 million budget.

You can watch out this space for further developments on Freak Friday 2 and check out Lohan’s comments below: