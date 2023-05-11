Everyone’s favorite body-swamp comedy is getting a sequel, as Disney is currently working on Freaky Friday 2 with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, according to a report from The Holywood Reporter. Based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel of the same name, Freaky Friday starred Curtis and Lohan as a mother-daughter duo who mysteriously swamp bodies one day.

Released in 2003, Freaky Friday starred Lohan as alt-rock kid Anna and Curtis as her strict mother, Tess. In the movie, the generational gap between the two characters pushes them apart until some mysterious fortune-cookie magic forces them to change places with each other for a day, a critical Friday for both women. The experience allows each character to see the world through new eyes, ultimately learning about the challenges each generation faces in their social life. As a result, mother and daughter mend their broken bridges and learn to trust each other. In short, Freaky Friday is a perfect feel-good movie that still has a faithful following.

While Freaky Friday was not the first or last body-swap movie to win audiences, Disney’s adaptation of Rodger’s book is still remembered as one of the best comedies of the 2000s. And for those of us who were fortunate to be teenagers when the movie was released, Freaky Friday quickly became a mandatory screening for any sleepover worth attending.

Since Lohan and Curtis are attached to the sequel, we can expect them to return to their respective roles of Anna and Tess. A lot can change in twenty years, and just like 2003’s Freaky Friday explore the conflicts between teenagers and their parents, Freaky Friday 2 could show what happened to the family in the last two decades.

Freaky Friday 2 Is a Long Time in the Making

While it’s great to get some official news on Freaky Friday 2, the sequel has been a long time in the making. Last October, Curtis revealed her pitch for the sequel during an interview with The View. At the time, Curtis said she wanted Lohan to “be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world.” One month later, Lohan revealed she was all in favor of Curtis’ sequel idea and would be happy to return for Freaky Friday 2. It seems everyone got what they wanted, especially the fans who have been waiting for a sequel for two decades.

Freaky Friday is currently available on Disney+.