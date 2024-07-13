The Big Picture Fans of the original Freaky Friday film can look forward to a sequel that will explore the next chapter in the story of Tess and Anna.

The new images of the cast on set in Los Angeles hint at a heartwarming family reunion, with familiar faces and some new additions.

With a multigenerational twist promised by the director and writer, Freaky Friday 2 aims to delight both old and new viewers when it releases in 2025.

Nothing hits audiences like a good dose of nostalgia and Disney thrives on the idea. So fans are getting a sequel to one of the most popular movies, Freaky Friday. Currently, the feature is being filmed and some new set images show the returning cast. The original comedy led by Jaime Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, based on the book of the same name by Mary Rodgers, saw them as a mother-daughter duo whose bodies are switched by a mysterious and magical Chinese fortune cookie. The sequel will now take their story ahead, set in contemporary times.

The new images see the cast including Lohan, and Curtis, along with Mark Harmon, Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, and Sophia Hammons out on the streets of Los Angeles, setting up the stage for the perfect family reunion. It’ll be interesting to get a peek into how this family has changed and evolved in the past few decades, as these captivating performers get back together.

What to Expect From ‘Freaky Friday 2’

The feature directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss promises a “multigenerational twist” and picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. We find Anna, who now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As Tess and Anna navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, they “discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

The sequel has been in development for some time now, with Curtis previously revealing more details about the plot and her hopes, “Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.” Adding her hopes to see “Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world.” Making a legacy sequel is no easy feat, however, with talents like Curtis and Lohan at the helm, Freaky Friday 2 has all the potential to be a strong sequel that can not only tickle the imagination of fans but also enchant a new generation of viewers.

Currently, no release date has been revealed for Freaky Friday 2, it is expected to drop sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, you can check out the new images above and know more about the legacy sequel with our guide here.

Freaky Friday (2003) An overworked mother and her daughter did not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday. Release Date August 6, 2003 Director Mark Waters Cast Mark Harmon Jamie Lee Curtis , Lindsay Lohan , Harold Gould , Chad Michael Murray Runtime 97 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Mary Rodgers , Heather Hach , Leslie Dixon Expand

