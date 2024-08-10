The Big Picture Manny Jacinto joins Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday sequel, bringing his charm and comedy to the anticipated film.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis tease Manny Jacinto's role as Anna's husband, keeping plot details under wraps.

Chad Michael Murray returns as Jake in Freakier Friday, adding to the excitement and speculation surrounding the film.

In a casting announcement that's sure to delight fans, Lindsay Lohan has found her new on-screen partner for the upcoming sequel Freakier Friday, with Manny Jacinto, best known for his roles in The Good Place and The Acolyte, taking on the role of Anna's husband. Disney had previously revealed Jacinto's involvement in the project, but the specifics of his character had been kept under wraps until now. Jacinto, who has already garnered a strong fan base thanks to his performances as the charmingly clueless Jason Mendoza in The Good Place and, more recently, the mysterious Qimir in The Acolyte, is quickly becoming a rising star. His role in Freakier Friday adds another impressive credit to his career, blending his flair for comedy and drama in the anticipated sequel.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lohan and her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who returns as Tess, shared some tidbits about Jacinto's role. "Manny plays Lindsay's husband. But that's like as much as we can say," Curtis teased, emphasising the tight secrecy surrounding the film's details as they continue filming. Lohan also expressed her admiration for her new co-star, calling him "lovely" and "so funny," suggesting that their on-screen chemistry is something to look forward to.

What Else Can We Expect from 'Freakier Friday'?

Image via Disney

Adding to the excitement, Chad Michael Murray is set to reprise his role as Jake, Anna’s love interest from the original 2003 Freaky Friday. Disney has already teased fans with a new image of Murray in character, this time featuring a sleek new motorcycle, which has fuelled speculation about his role in the upcoming film. Curtis hinted at the importance of Murray’s return, saying, "Chad is in it. And boy, oh boy, is Chad in it."

Although plot details remain largely under wraps, the official synopsis indicates that Anna, now a mother, is preparing to marry Jacinto’s character, a British restaurateur named Eric Davis. The new chapter of the story introduces a host of new dynamics, particularly with Anna’s daughter Harper, who isn’t too thrilled about her mum’s impending marriage. Fans can expect the same mix of humour and heartfelt moments that made the original a classic.

The first Freaky Friday film, directed by Mark Waters, was a massive hit when it was released 21 years ago, earning over $160 million worldwide on a modest budget. The film has since become a beloved staple on the Disney Channel. Stay tuned to Collider for more.