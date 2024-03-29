The Big Picture Director Nisha Ganatra tapped to helm Disney's Freaky Friday sequel, exciting fans who have waited 21 years.

Disney is eager to get the cameras rolling on its Freaky Friday sequel, and the Mouse House is just one step closer to making that happen. Nisha Ganatra (Late Night, The High Note) has been tapped to direct the Freaky Friday sequel, per The Hollywood Reporter. Ganatra's extensive experience in television, as well as several of her film credits, should excite fans who are eager to see the sequel to this fan-favorite Disney film.

Fans undoubtedly want to know if stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will return for the sequel, and as it stands currently, both are in negotiations to return. The star for both respective leads is shining rather brightly at the moment. Lohan recently led the Netflix romantic comedy film Irish Wish, in addition to appearing in a cameo in the musical adaptation of Mean Girls. As for Lee Curtis, she is hot off her win for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. She'll be seen later this year in Eli Roth's Borderlands film, and perhaps reprise her role as the matriarch of the Berzatto family in FX's The Bear.

Who is Nisha Ganatra?

Ganatra's directing resume should excite fans who have waited 21 years for a Freaky Friday sequel. Her television credits include overseeing episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off the Boat, Black Monday, and Mr. Robot. Most recently, she directed two episodes of Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales, which was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards for its performances. Her last film credit is 2020's The High Note, which starred Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Ice Cube.

Is Disney Really Making a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel?

Freaky Friday is certainly one of the projects Disney has had its eye on for quite some time with regards to a sequel. A sequel was first reported on nearly a year ago, though movement has been rather muted in that interim. Lohan did address the topic earlier this month, confirming it would be happening. A director signing aboard is the next positive sign for this sequel, for which a plot is unknown at this time. At this moment, it's also unclear if the film will receive a theatrical release or premiere on Disney's streaming service, Disney+. Either way, fans have to be happy for things to finally be pointing in the right direction.

Freaky Friday is currently available to stream on Disney+.